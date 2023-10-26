Police arrest grocery store robbery suspect

(CNS): Police have arrested a 43-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of robbing a convenience store early Tuesday morning. The suspect was taken into custody following an operation Wednesday morning. Officers said the man, who was on court bail at the time of the incident, was also arrested on suspicion of breach of a court order and damage to property in relation to the removal of his electronic tag.

A second man, aged 31 from West Bay, was also arrested Tuesday during a related operation on suspicion of breaching a court order and damaging his tag. Both men remain in custody.