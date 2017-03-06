Brac police face weekend crime spree

(CNS): Offenders from Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman were keeping officers on the Sister Islands busy at the weekend with a flurry of crime. On Friday police carried out a drug raid at an address on Blazer Drive in the Brac, where they searched the house, residents and cars. Then on Saturday they dealt with a burglary and a car theft near Spot Bay and arrested a George Town man, who was bailed. But he was arrested again on Sunday after he crashed another car which he was suspected of trying to steal.

During the 3 March drug operation police found what they said were “small quantities of ganja and cocaine” and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply, while a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and cocaine. Both men, who are from Cayman Brac, have since been bailed by the police.

During that operation, two gold-coloured rings (left) were also recovered. While the RCIPS did not say the rings were stolen, they are asking anyone who may have information about the jewellery to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station on 948-0331.

Then on Saturday, 4 March, officers responded to a report of burglary and car theft near Spot Bay. The local Brac officers arrested a 36-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and he was placed on police bail.

On the following day, Sunday 5 March, police were called out to a car crash near the old Brac airport, where it appeared the vehicle was involved in a smash as the suspect was trying to steal it. The same 36-year-old man arrested the previous day was arrested again for car theft and other offences, including possession of ganja he is now in police custody.

