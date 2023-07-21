New HSA clinic specialises in care for seniors

Dr Glaister Bell

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has expanded its range of specialist clinics to include geriatric medical care, which is the study, diagnosis and treatment of diseases or conditions associated with people aged 60 and over, including multiple chronic conditions, functional decline, dementia and frailty. This service will be delivered by Dr Glaister Bell, who moved from the HSA General Practice on 1 June to launch this new HSA healthcare provision.

Dr Bell says he takes a holistic approach to the care of older adults, addressing more than the physical aspects of health. “I get acquainted with other areas that impact their overall health such as specific and common disorders, the social areas that have direct or indirect impact on their wellbeing, the psychological components, the spiritual and more,” he explained in a release from the HSA.

Dr Bell holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), a Doctor of Medicine (DM) in Family Medicine and has had subspecialty training in Geriatric Medicine, all from the University of the West Indies, Mona. He has years of experience working as a medical officer in emergency departments and as a general practitioner in Jamaica, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and at the HSA.

People wanting to book an appointment with Dr Bell do not require a referral unless required by their health insurers, the HSA said. It is located with the rest of the specialist clinics at the Smith Road Medical Centre.

The HSA said that the service will help seniors, who make up around 12% of the population, to live comfortably and improve their life expectancy. “The Cayman Islands has a growing elderly population, and as such, we must cater to these individuals requiring more attention by virtue of their age and conditions to which they are susceptible in order to ensure a better quality of life and care,” Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson said.