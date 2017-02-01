Poor lose out in budget cash shuffle

(CNS): The government has taken more than $2.5 million from various welfare cash allocations in the 2015/16 budget, according to the supplementary appropriations bill that it will be bringing to the Legislative Assembly later this month. In its reallocation of money originally appropriated in the last year’s budget, government has taken $500,000 from the school lunch and uniform programmes and pre-school assistance, $375,000 from poor relief, over $800,000 from housing assistance and more than $850,00 in various benefits for veterans and servicemen, while extra money was given to Cayman Airways, tourism, offshore business and managing Cuban migrants.

The bill, which has not yet been gazetted but is now in the CNS Library*, reveals that government did not spend any of the more than $3 million allocated for the George Town revitalisation project, as the campaign commitment on the 2013 election campaign to boost the capital’s fortunes has failed to be realised.

The appropriations represent a reshuffle of cash in several ministries, where there have been increases in spending in one area and cuts in another. But so close to the election, the removal of cash from programmes helping those in need to increase funding for the national flag carrier or strategic communications for the financial sector may prove unpopular among voters.

Finance Minister Marco Archer told CNS that under the Public Management and Finance Law ministries are allowed to re-allocate any funds within their appropriation if necessary to achieve their goals, objectives and outcomes. They can also move cash between ministries on agreement.

“The law requires that the matter be brought by the relevant minister to the Cabinet for approval. As minister of finance, it is my responsibility to report to the Legislative Assembly any changes to the appropriations for any minister or ministry that are approved by the Cabinet in any fiscal year,” he said, making it clear that he does not have any say in how cash is reshuffled, providing the changes do not impact the overall budget.

In his own ministry, the $818,644 from health insurance cover for seamen and veterans has been reshuffled to various support services and an unidentified equity injection of $650,000. More than $1.7 million was cut in the community affairs budget, with the bulk of that cash appearing to be reallocated to other welfare services, though some has been transferred to other ministries.

In tourism, more than $2.4 million has been given to Cayman Airways, but the ministry and the airline have not yet answered questions from CNS about why that public cash was needed when the government-owned airline has been bragging about making a profit. The ministry saved $3 million from its budget allocation for the cruise berthing facility, as that project has stalled, and $1.2 million that had been allocated for the emergency shelter in Cayman Brac.

The premier’s ministry has had to juggle cash to cover an extra $2.8 million for Cuban migrant services, another $1.4 million for mosquito control in the wake of fears over the Zika epidemic, and a whopping $5.9 million extra for overseas tertiary healthcare, despite promises that the Shetty hospital in East End would begin to cut the cash government pays for overseas medical care.

In the planning ministry, most of the $3 million taken from the George Town upgrade plans has gone to cover the cost of land claims for gazetted purchases.

The education and employment ministry has stuck closely to its original spending plan, with $120,000 making a straight swap from the now defunct Nation Building Fund to employment initiatives, and just one additional cash injection of $379,000, which has not been identified on the bill but is believed to be for school building repairs.

In the ministry for financial services and environment, $1.1 million has been taken from environmental research, while 1.6 million has been diverted to strategy, communications and operation support for the offshore sector.

CNS has contacted Community Affairs Minister Osbourne Bodden and Education Ministers Tara Rivers about the impact on the movement of welfare support that affect their departments but we have not received any response from either minister.

Even though Bodden is on record as saying that his ministry is overwhelmed by demand from those in need, he has had to give up cash from his budget rather than receive more. While Rivers’ own budget does appear to be largely unchanged, her staff raised their concerns earlier this month about the barriers to learning children face, including that fact that many of them come to school hungry. While the school assistance and lunch programmes come from the community affairs budget, a cut in funding directly impacts education.

CNS understand that government will also be bringing older appropriation bills to balance the books for previous years of this administration when it meets on 22 February.

The bill is in the CNS Library here. A better quality copy will be uploaded later.

Category: Government Finance, Politics