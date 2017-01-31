Armed killer arrived on push bike

(CNS): William Ian Rivers, who is charged with killing Mark ‘Hubba’ Seymour in a daylight shooting at Super ‘C’s bar and restaurant on Saturday, arrived at the murder scene on a bicycle with a gun pushed in his waistband, a court heard Tuesday. Rivers, who was wearing a cast on his left wrist and hand when he appeared in the dock, was charged with murder, as well as possession of and unlawfully discharging an unlicensed firearm. He was remanded in custody after the director of public prosecutions outlined the broad details of the case.

DPP Cheryll Richards QC told the Summary Court magistrate that, based on eye-witness statements from two individuals at the scene who both knew Rivers, he had arrived at the scene of the killing at around 3pm on a bicycle and pulled a gun from his waist. He fired multiple shots at Seymour before getting off the bike and appearing to check if his victim was dead. He then threatened one of the witnesses, pointing the handgun in their face, before fleeing the scene across the street to his family’s home, where he barricaded himself in.

After the police arrived, Rivers was said to have fired several shots at the officers, but Richards explained how he was persuaded to come out of the house by a local officer. He eventually emerged with his hands up and told the police where the gun was.

Police officers recovered a loaded .357 Sturm Ruger revolver and ammunition from the bathroom in the house. The DPP said that during interviews, Rivers made admissions about the shooting and requested that his case be transmitted to the Grand Court.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats read the charges to Rivers, explaining that they were being sent to the higher court and that he would be remanded in custody until 24 February.

He commended the work of the RCIPS officer who spoke with Rivers and succeeded in encouraging him to give himself up.

Category: Courts, Crime