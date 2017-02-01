Ellio deserts CDP to go it alone

(CNS Election): Ellio Solomon, a former radio talk show host and one-time backbench MLA in the 2009 to 2013 United Democratic Party administration, launched his 2017 election bid as an independent on Tuesday night at a public meeting in the heart of George Town West. Solomon told CNS that he had decided to part company with his former party, led by McKeeva Bush and now named the Cayman Democratic Party, for myriad reasons, but mostly because he felt it was time to stand on his own two feet.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics