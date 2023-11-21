JOCC: Parliament was under external ‘remote control’

(CNS): The new premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly MP (CBE) has said parliament has been under external “remote control” from those with economic and financial influence and that it was “time for change” under the newly formed United People’s Movement. Implying previous leaders were being controlled by external forces the premier said she expected to be bullied and threatened but MPs should be loyal to the voters not parties or individuals.

In her first public appearance as the new leader of the UPM on Radio Cayman, Monday, O’Connor- Connolly gave her version of the events that led to the departure, last week, of the former premier and climate minister, Wayne Panton and the return of Mckeeva Bush and Dwayne ‘john-john’ Seymour to the government benches. O’Connor-Connolly said that she had nothing to lose and owed no obligation to anyone except to the people of the Cayman Islands and especially Cayman Brac East.

“You will never see a for sale sign on me,” she told the listening audience adding that no one could call her to make her vote one way or another.

It has been no secret the former premier, Wayne Panton was under pressure from the developer class and donors who had contributed to several of his minister’s campaigns that were seeking pay back. Panton had been battling since day one with his Cabinet, Caucus and those power brokers in the private sector behind some of his ministers, to steer his sustainable agenda through as many of them had opposed it.

These external efforts were not new they started around a decade ago when the developer lobby tried to prevent Panton from steering the National Conservation Law through parliament. They have continued to date reflected more recently in the efforts to fight the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment for the East-West Arterial.

O’Connor-Connolly did not, however, specify how she was going to handle the external forces that will still be influencing her new government when caucus meets for the first time next week, and how she will prevent those who have ‘remote control’ over ministers and MPs, swaying their votes as she accepted that not everyone will be happy. She also said that she would no longer allow members of caucus to bully civil servants but she did not indicate which MPs were guilty of doing so.

As she outlined how she became premier and the formation of the new government, O’Connor-Connolly said PACT was faced with several options after the no confidence motion had failed in parliament. The motion had seen both O’Connor-Connolly and André Ebanks abstain on the vote leaving Panton in an untenable position as leader and a hung parliament. She said that of the choices before them she had ruled out a new election. Despite the rising public support for a new national pole, she said it was an easy decision as they had to complete a budget before 31 December.

O’Connor-Connolly said that she was asked to be leader unanimously otherwise she said she would not have taken the job and she also said wanted Ebanks as her deputy and to allow him to continue on his work dealing with the financial services sector and the international stage. The premier also said she had invited back the former PACT members Bush and Seymour because if PACT was to reform it would need the number’s to address the hun parliament. While Chris Saunders was, she said, at the first meeting following the adjournment of parliament, he choose not to join and will support it but remain out of the government.

O’Connor-Connolly also said Panton had agreed to step down and out of Cabinet but she revealed that he had blocked the UPM’s original decision to give Seymour the environment portfolio. As a result they had asked Kathy Ebanks-Wilks to take on the former premier’s ministerial portfolio of sustainability and climate change.

At the time of her appearance she was still unaware whether or not Panton was going to accept the speaker’s job but she had revealed there was an alternative option but she did not say what that was. With Panton making the decision to take to the back-benches where he can retain his voice and advocate for the environment the premier will no doubt shortly reveal what the UPM intends to do about the position of speaker which could go to one of her backbenchers, to an external appointee or even a member of the opposition.

See JOCC’s first appearance on Radio Cayman as the leader of the UPM government and premier below: