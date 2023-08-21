Ex-cop denies list of fraud charges

Andrew Deveroix Benjamin

(CNS): Andrew Deveroix Benjamin (31), a former police officer who was fired from the RCIPS during his probationary period, denied one charge of theft and five counts of fraud when he appeared in Grand Court on Friday. Benjamin is accused of deception over more than $30,000 that he claimed had been sent via electronic payments or deposited on several occasions in 2022.

The police reported in June that he had allegedly deceived at least one victim into giving him cash to send to Jamaica on their behalf. The cash transfer was never made, and he is accused of keeping the money.

Benjamin, who is a Jamaican national with permanent residency, was bailed with conditions, including the surrender of his passport, to appear for his trial, which is now scheduled for the end of this year.