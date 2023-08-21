More Cuban migrants come ashore in Brac

(CNS): After a quiet year for Cuban migrant arrivals since the government introduced a speedier asylum application process, a second boat in a week arrived in local waters Friday carrying three Cuban men. The migrants were processed in line with Customs and Border Control Service process, officials said. The boat landed on Long Beach, Spot Bay, on Cayman Brac at about 8:00am, when the men chose to end their journey.

The ten men who arrived on a boat last week were the first migrants to come ashore here since January.

CBC director Charles Clifford recently told CNS that the change to the legislation may have had a deterrent effect, but he said he did not expect that the flow of migrants remaining in Cayman would stop.