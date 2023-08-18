Men deny murdering Robinson outside GT nightclub

Scene of murder in George Town on 5 May 2023

(CNS): Jonathan Alexander Woodhouse (28) from West Bay, Shaun Antonio Jackson (22) and Matthew Glasgow (26), both from Bodden Town, have all denied murdering Randy Kelsey Robinson (37) and wounding another man outside the Carib Café in May. Robinson was stabbed multiple times outside the nightclub on Shedden Road in George Town.

The 40-year-old man who survived the ordeal was also stabbed numerous times during the attack, which happened in the early hours of 5 May.

All three men, who are currently on remand at HMP Northward, will face trial in November. No details about their defence were revealed when they appeared in Grand Court Friday via video link.