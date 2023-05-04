School leaver exam results drop from peak

John Grey High School campus

(CNS): A data report released by the education ministry reflects a decline in external exam results of Year 11 students at government schools over the last three years, with standards in mathematics dropping back to 2017 levels in 2022, despite the significant investment that has been made in public education.

The report shows that at the end of Year 6, only 43% of girls reached the expected standard in maths, while boys struggled more with reading and writing. Only 27% of all students at Key Stage 2, when they leave primary school, had reached the expected standards in all three core subjects of reading, writing and maths.

Department of Education Services (DES) Director Mark Ray pointed out that more than half the Year 6 cohort reached or exceeded the expected level in grammar, punctuation and spelling (GAPS). However, only 46% of students demonstrated proficiency in writing, and just 42% reached the expected level in mathematics or reading. Only 1% of Year 6 students exceeded the expected standard in reading.

Just over half of Year 11 students (54.5%) passed at least five Level 2 passes at Grades 1, 2 or 3, but only 155 (37.5%) achieved the expected standard of five passes at L2 when this included English and mathematics. However, of those high achievers, most of them (136 students or about one-third of the entire cohort) passed seven or more exams at L2, including maths and English.

A comparison graph of Year 11 achievements over the past seven years shows little or no overall improvement in most indicators, with the notable exceptions of the high achievers (those passing seven or more subjects at L2, with and without maths and English) and entire cohort passes in science, which is now about two-thirds. However, even allowing that 2020, the year of the COVID pandemic, may have been an outlier, gains made in 2018 and 2019 appear to have disappeared, and results have dropped back to 2016/2017 levels.

Ray stressed the need for schools to improve to ensure that some less capable students are not left behind. “We have used information gleaned from the data report, school improvement plans and other reports on school and student progress to determine the action plans for schools and are working on collating the action plans into a cohesive document to guide the next steps,” he said.

Opposition spokesperson for education, Barbara Conolly, said she was concerned that the pace of improvement in Cayman’s public schools has begun to slow and has been particularly concerned about the poor maths standards. She recently asked a number of questions in parliament about what the minister was doing to support improvement.

The report shows that the number of Year 11 students achieving Level 2 in mathematics slipped at least three percentage points from 2021 to 2022. “As I have repeatedly warned, the low attainment rate in mathematics is holding back the level of achievement of the national standard of five Level 2 subjects, including English and mathematics,” Conolly said in a release from the PPM.

“It was obvious to me from last year’s data what the problem was. It is only now that the ministry draws the same conclusion,” she said. “As a country, we must take action to raise levels of attainment in mathematics. I have consistently urged the minister to devise and implement a new national strategy for mathematics. She has told me that the action being taken by the ministry is sufficient. The ministry’s own data now tells us otherwise.”

In parliament last week, Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said specialist maths teachers were being introduced at the primary level.

“This is welcome, but it is not enough,” Conolly said. “What about our students now in Cayman’s high schools who will take their exams over the next few years? Are they to be left without the support they need to succeed? There can be no more excuses. With every delay we risk failing another cohort of Caymanian students. Now is the time for the minister to act.”