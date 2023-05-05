Hill appeals 2020 conviction over podcast

Sandra Hill on CMR show Tuesday morning

(CNS): Sandra Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road, is defending herself in the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal against a conviction in 2020 for abusing and harassing on an ICT network in connection with a podcast in which she accused local businessman Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator. This was the first time that the ICT law was used to prosecute a member of the Cayman media.

Hill was fined $3,000 over the ICT bullying of Leslie. The popular talk show host has now decided to appeal in an effort to clear her name, and this time she is acting on her own behalf without a lawyer.

Hill is arguing that her attorney during the trial was inexperienced and did not follow full instructions. In a case management hearing in the appeal court on Thursday, she said he had struggled with the complexities of the case. She also raised concerns about evidence that was admitted by the judge and about the need for the trial to be conducted by video-link as a result of pandemic rules at the time, which distorted the evidence.

Hill has a long history with the authorities, especially over the naming of sex offenders and other more controversial stories, as well as her approach to journalism. But her run-ins with the police began long before she started CMR, first in a legal dispute over the ownership of a dog, and then when, as a layperson in the courts, she successfully challenged poor investigations and the unlawful authority of search warrants.

Following the conviction in this case, Justice Roger Chapple, who presided over the trial, did not close down Hill’s news site as he believed it “served a useful purpose in the community” and could do even more if she had acted more responsibly.

The judge found that Hill had been responsible for a “deliberate and planned attack” broadcasting unproven allegations against the local businessman and former political candidate that he was a sex offender. Leslie has never been convicted of the crimes he was accused of in the broadcast, which included interviews with young women who claimed they were victims of the local businessman and would-be politician, who has since moved to Belize.

At her sentencing hearing, the judge raised the dangers of vigilante justice and taking the law into one’s own hands. He urged Hill to go after the police or authorities instead and investigate them if she felt they had failed in their work and expose their shortcomings. He warned her not to play judge and jury.

Pointing out that the right to free speech is not an unqualified right and “no one can say whatever they like whenever they like”, he raised concerns about the way Hill had presented the accusations.