Pedestrian was hit by two vehicles in fatal collision

(CNS): Henry Schucair Robinson (61), from Bodden Town, was killed around 7pm on 24 November 2019 after he was hit by two vehicles on Anton Bodden Drive. One of the drivers left the scene before police officers took his details and was never tracked down. Following an inquest into the tragic collision, the case was heard in the Coroners Court on Thursday, and a jury unanimously found that Robinson died as a result of misadventure.

Robinson was in the middle of Anton Bodden Drive along a very dark stretch of the road that evening when he was hit by a blue Toyota Vitz. Two expert accident reconstruction reports determined that he was then immediately hit by a second vehicle. As a result, Robinson sustained multiple blunt-force injuries to his head and body, which caused his death.

The jury heard that the first driver who hit Robinson had no idea at first that he had struck a pedestrian. He believed he had been hit by a car coming in the opposite direction, which was probably the second car that hit the victim. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle, believed to have been a white truck, stopped for a short while but left after the police turned up.

The first driver was not speeding and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The crash scene fit with his account and led officers to believe he was not at fault. He had dipped his own lights at the time, probably as a result of oncoming traffic, making it even more difficult for him to see Robinson near the centre of the very dark stretch of the road, the crash experts foundd. Both said that, given all of the circumstances, he would simply not have seen, nor could he have been expected to see, Robinson.

Robinson was wearing a red shirt, which the accident experts told the jury would have been hard to see in poor light. He was carrying beers when he was hit on his way home after drinking with friends. The toxicology report also revealed that he was at least three times over the alcohol limit for driving at the time, which may have slowed his reactions to the traffic on the road.

PC Carlene Samuels, the traffic officer who carried out the investigation, told the jury that she had tried to track down the second driver, who had left by the time she had arrived at the scene, but she had only limited information. She told the coroner that the officers who were first on the scene from the nearby Bodden Town Police Station had not taken his details before he left the location.

With no CCTV footage and few details other than one witness, who told them the driver was driving a white truck, the RCIPS were unable to find him. They interviewed several possible suspects but were never able to find the mystery vehicle. The accident reports show that, having been hit by the Toyota, Robinson was knocked into the path of the second vehicle, making it unlikely that he would have been found culpable even if they had tracked him down.

Both accident reconstruction experts said that it was the darkness of the road and Robinson’s intoxication that likely contributed to his death.

Coroner Angelyn Hernandez, who presided over the inquest, said she would pass on a report to the authorities about the darkness of the road and its part in causing this death.