Sentencing delayed for ex-pageant queen

Tiffany Conolly

(CNS): Tiffany Conolly (25), who won the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant crown in August 2022 but lost it earlier this year when she was convicted of assault and other charges, will have to wait another seven weeks to learn her fate. Conolly appeared in court for sentencing on Thursday, but the case was adjourned for at least the second time as the court waits on information from probation officers.

Conolly was bailed to return on 7 June, when she will be sentenced for six criminal counts of assault, damage to property and disorderly conduct following an explosive incident at her former lover’s home in West Bay in October 2021.

While Conolly was eventually stripped of her title after the conviction, she continued to receive a stipend as the pageant title winner until she was found guilty and was allowed to keep the CI$70,000 annual scholarship that came with the title.

Meanwhile, Chloe Powery-Doxey, who represented the Cayman Islands in New Orleans for the 2022 Miss Universe contest as Cayman’s 1st Runner-up, will be officially crowned as Conolly’s replacement next week.