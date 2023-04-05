Campers squeezed on limited accessible beach

Campers on Governor’s Beach

(CNS): The local tradition of camping on the beach for the Easter holiday got underway this week, but with dwindling access to beaches on Grand Cayman, people are pitching tents toe-to-toe in the remaining accessible places. The Public Lands Commission is encouraging campers to check the guidelines and information on its website to ensure safe and happy camping.

PLC Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said the commission had “developed a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions along with answers in anticipation of any questions or concerns that the public may have in regards to camping”.

She continued, “To avoid any prosecution, I strongly advise the public to review, be aware and adhere to our camping guidelines. It is also very important for prospective campers to adhere to instructions, advisories and bulletins from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health.”

Camping on private land without the consent of the owner is trespassing. However, landowners are also reminded that the public can access and use any beach below the high water mark.

Police officers will also be visiting campsites over the weekend. Superintendent Brad Ebanks said community officers would be making regular visits to speak with campers to encourage safety and ensure that the peace is being kept.

“Our traffic officers will be showing a heightened presence on our roadways to encourage good driving behaviour with a particular focus on discouraging DUI and speeding,” he said, as he reminded drivers that the legal level of alcohol has been lowered to .07%. “There will also be increased patrols in residential areas.”

The police have issued various guidelines and crime prevention tips for the weekend here.

Campers are urged to keep the beach clean and tidy. There will be no garbage collection by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) on Good Friday, and the landfills on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will be closed on this public holiday. Residential garbage collections will resume on Saturday, when the landfills will also reopen until 1:00pm.