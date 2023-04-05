Teen missing for 10 days but friend found safe

Jahsmine Ebanks

(CNS): Shania Beckford (15), who, along with Jahsmine Ebanks (15), was reported missing on Sunday, 26 March, has been found safe and well and returned to the home where she is staying in West Bay.

However, Jahsmine has not yet been found and the police are strongly encouraging her to go to the nearest police station or make contact so they can establish that she is safe and well.

The RCIPS thanked the public for finding Shania and urged any member of the public who sees Jahsmine or is aware of where she is to call 911 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.