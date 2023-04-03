Ad mandate for temp permits repealed
(CNS): The new requirement for employers to advertise jobs when applying for a temporary work permit for a foreign worker was repealed on the day it was supposed to come into effect. WORC officials did not detail the reasons for the U-turn so soon after the new policy was announced last month but implied it was related to the agency’s online system and its ability to cope with applications.
“Progress continues on preparing the new online system,” officials said in a press release Friday. “WORC is committed to improving processing times through the implementation of efficient processes and internal systems.”
Of the more than 34,000 foreign nationals on permits or government contracts, over 6,500 of them hold temporary permits, and last year more than 39% of the permits WORC approved were for temporary staff. Officials said the requirement to advertise the jobs going to temporary permit holders was to align the job registration process and increase the visibility of opportunities for local job seekers.
Category: Business, Jobs, Local News
It’s obvious that what has happened here is that former Minister Saunders pushed for this to take place and now that he is gone the rest of Cabinet has backed away from it. Right is right and wrong is wrong and where the man is wrong I fully give him wrong, but he was right in this instance. There is a lot of disadvantages to Caymanians by not having temporary work permits advertised…. Most seriously, the companies put in for a temporary work permit, then train the expat to do the job and then apply for a 1 year based on the experience they gained… an opportunity that they do not afford to Caymanians. This happens all the time. Pact should have continued with this policy. The more I see happening now the more I see credibility in some of the things that Saunders was saying. Mind you I don’t give him a pass for wanting Cayman to be the next Jamaica but as I said.. right is right and give credit when snd where it is due.
shambolic….as usual from cig and the civil service.
I hear there is about 780 Caymanian’s looking for work, why doesn’t WORC employ them to help with this apparent backlog? I’m sure they’re better qualified than the foreigners they employ under contract and must have interviewed all of them, right?
All politics, the large local construction firms made it clear that they did not support this policy and there it goes!
The WORC Jobs Cayman has to be the worst website ever designed, very difficult to use and very problematic. Before they consider new regulations/laws they should try to get a at least slightly functional website. Ball in your court Mr. Scott
No. They should make employers advertise positions in newspapers…
No, they should join the 21st century and have a user friendly online platform.
Don’t government agencies speak to their lawyers before they do stuff like this?
Government doesn’t seem to have a clue what the hell they’re doing
And it seems, if they have lawyers, they don’t know what they are doing either. The clear consequence is a steady destruction of Cayman.