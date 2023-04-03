Ad mandate for temp permits repealed

(CNS): The new requirement for employers to advertise jobs when applying for a temporary work permit for a foreign worker was repealed on the day it was supposed to come into effect. WORC officials did not detail the reasons for the U-turn so soon after the new policy was announced last month but implied it was related to the agency’s online system and its ability to cope with applications.

“Progress continues on preparing the new online system,” officials said in a press release Friday. “WORC is committed to improving processing times through the implementation of efficient processes and internal systems.”

Of the more than 34,000 foreign nationals on permits or government contracts, over 6,500 of them hold temporary permits, and last year more than 39% of the permits WORC approved were for temporary staff. Officials said the requirement to advertise the jobs going to temporary permit holders was to align the job registration process and increase the visibility of opportunities for local job seekers.