Over 34,000 foreign workers fuel population explosion
(CNS): The latest figures on foreign workers in the Cayman Islands highlight the population explosion that many believe is having a negative impact on the environment, putting a strain on local resources and affecting the cost of living. According to the numbers released to CNS by WORC this week in response to an FOI request, there are currently 34,171 foreign workers in the categories the department counted. The figures, which include around 1,200 people working for the government plus their dependents, revealed that there are more work permit holders and government contractors in Cayman than ever recorded before.
With more than 34,000 overseas workers, the increase of around 10.5% in the population last year is evidently not an isolated bump that could be blamed on the post-COVID recovery but an emerging trend.
Never before has a national census been so out of date so quickly. The final count for the 2021 national survey conducted in October 2021 and published in the summer of 2022 was 71,472. But by the time that number was released, it was already far short of the reality. The 2022 Spring Labour Force survey revealed that the population had already grown to 78,554.
If the current estimates of around two dozen people being added to the count each day are accurate, there will be almost 90,000 people here by the end of the year, and the much-feared headcount of over 100,000 people could be reached before the next general election in 2025, putting further strain on resources and highlighting the failure of successive governments to manage this rapid and unsustainable growth.
Last summer, when the census was published, Premier Wayne Panton said the population growth was “staggering”. Despite indicating a need to manage this, the PACT Government has still not revealed any plan to tackle the growing headcount and all of its implications. Panton has said on a number of occasions that he wants to have an open conversation about the issue and the direction the country should be going and has often said he wants to undertake an exercise like Vision 2008.
“We need to make plans that reflect the wishes of the country,” Panton said last summer. “I don’t know that we can ever say what the [population] should be, but we should be planning and trying to ensure a reasonable level of growth instead of this uncontrolled and unpredictable growth, leaving us behind and trying to catch up in terms of services.”
In his 2023 New Year message, he said he wanted to establish a list of priorities for a sustainable future in Cayman based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. “As a government, we are committed to make decisions where we focus on fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of our future generations,” he said.
With just over two years left in office, time is running out for PACT to roll out any meaningful plans to address the uncontrolled importation of labour and manage population growth or its fallout impacting issues such as the housing crisis, over-development, environmental threats and traffic congestion.
Category: Local News
I agree, this place is overpopulated and unfriendly. Time to invest money and move businesses somewhere else.
don’t worry…no-plan-pact are ‘working’ on it….!
zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Thank you for this so important news story CNS. Now let us see how the geniuses in the PACT government plan to mitigate this serious and constantly growing dilemma! The opposition also have a responsibility to become involved, put forward solutions and challenge the government. If this trend continues we will be facing total destruction quicker than we can imagine.
What is the plan Honorable Premier? Better ask Big Daddy Dart before you answer.
The original plan was put in place and approved by a Caymanian man who just received a knighthood.
Not the current Premier.
We already know this. Do something about it!!!!!!!!!
CNS,
Your numbers are very much understated. The population we need to be concerned with is the total number of warm bodies here every day. During the Winter we have thousands of stayover tourists and others that are here temporarily and not included in your figures. They still impact the environment and clog up the roads.
In the summer hundreds if not thousands of school children come to visit their work permit parents, and the tourist numbers no longer drop like they used to. We are likely over 90k people at any point in time.
Still no proper landfill, still no real public transport and our “World Class Civil Service” still not doing its job.
agreed, except that civil servants are controlled by politicians and failing management.
they are forced to work in a certain way
Maybe WORC and Steve McField’s PR Board should hire a few more people to process the massive backlog of PR Applications.
Right now, there is a massive danger that significant numbers of applicants that do not qualify under the current points system will be granted PR and eventually Cayman Status.
You may ask “How can this be if they are not qualified?”, well if they reach the magic 10 years on island when Gov’t loses the inevitable court case all of these people will likely be allowed to stay just from being here for 10+ years.
But this is likely all part of Saunders plan. The people that will eventually become voters this way are much more likely to support old school Cayman “gifting” politicians than those who get points for high levels of education and wealth.
It is one thing to be importing massive amounts of labour under Work Permits, after all apparently they are filling needed roles. It is entirely different to increase the number of people who are allowed to stay here permanently and ultimately receive Status.
We have a system in place, people are meant to be assessing these PR applications and for some reason they are not. Why is that? It must be a choice and under the PPM, John Meghoo’s Board not only processed applicants in a reasonable matter of time, they also cleared the backlog from the last time these shenanigans went on.
What has changed at WORC and the PR Board, absolutely nothing except their being a new Gov’t after the last election and their political appointee and Minister Saunders slowing down the process.
We are all going to pay dearly for the large numbers of economically unviable people that are going to get status and start sponsoring their family members to come to this “Land of milk & honey”!
Just follow the rules that are already in place in a reasonably period of time and this doesn’t happen.
Saunders’ excuses about needing to investigate “Sham marriages” ring incredibly hollow as the majority of these applicants are either unmarried or not married to a Caymanian!
The place is bulging at the seams and the infrastructure simply can’t cope as highlighted by the chaos with the Pirate’s Week road closure.
I think we’re at a point now where people’s quality of life is suffering due to simply having too many people here.
The post Air Show traffic management failure showed how bad it will be without a plan.