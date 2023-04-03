Construction tools stolen from unlocked cars
(CNS): Despite previous warnings by the police, people are still leaving valuable items in unlocked, unattended vehicles, which is attracting thieves, who are particularly targetting construction tools, according to a release from the RCIPS. As a result, the police are once again urging people to always lock vehicles and ensure that all doors and windows are properly closed. The RCIPS is asking all vehicle owners to report thefts to the police by calling 911, or the nearest police station.
See crime prevention tips here.
To translate; lock or empty your Voxys.
If you can also not drive them like racing cars, that would also be great.
There was a crash involving a Voxy and an NRA truck today, by the DES building near the Compass traffic lights.
Ah boy. I could create a profitable business selling headlights and front bumpers for Fit and Voxy cars.