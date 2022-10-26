New CITA board expects bumper high season
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has elected local watersports operator Troy Leacock as its new president, heading up a largely new board of directors. The sector faces the prospect of the busiest-ever winter season, as visitors are expected to flock back to the Cayman Islands after the border closure and pandemic-related restrictions decimated the sector. Increased airlift into 2023 is expected to help fuel the surge in arrivals.
Over 180,000 guests have visited the Cayman Islands so far this year and the Department of Tourism’s target of over 200,000 visitors by the year-end (40% of 2019 the last full year before the pandemic) is expected to be exceeded by a considerable margin and could be closer to 250,000 guests before the year is out, with around 65,000 visitors expected during the last three months of 2022.
Marc Langevine, the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton and outgoing president who held the reins of the private sector organisation throughout the pandemic, said at the general meeting that the lifting of restrictions by the government last summer came just in time for the sector to prepare for this winter. He said the new Cayman Airways direct flight to Los Angeles (LAX) would set the destination apart.
“At a time when other carriers have reduced routes, it is a blessing that Cayman has the ability and vision to open a direct flight to the LA market, setting Cayman in a unique value proposition which will set us apart from all other Caribbean islands and compete even against the Hawaiian Islands,” he said.
Leacock, a Caymanian watersports operator, knows only too well the difficulties that local business owners have had during the pandemic and he said he wanted to increase CITA’s membership and reach out to small struggling businesses.
“I’m very excited to work with the new board of directors for the upcoming year as we strive to increase and broaden our membership to fully represent and engage all stakeholders of the tourism industry,” Leacock said. “We look forward to welcoming many of the hundreds of small and micro businesses which are an important part of our tourism tapestry.”
The immediate goal of the new board, he added, would be to help members meet the challenges and opportunities as the industry turns the page from reopening to now rebuilding.
See the full details of the new board below:
|Allied:
Casey Goff (Jacques Scott)
Eileen Keens (Yellow)
Hotel:
Steven Andre (The Kimpton) #
Sharlene Brenkus (Wyndham Resorts)
Transport:
Gary Todd (Budget Grand Cayman) #
Restaurant:
Ron Hargrave (Tukka)
Markus Mueri (Abacus / Karoo)
|Condominium / Villa:
Wendy Moore (Renaissance)
Danielle Wolfe (Caribbean Club)
Watersports:
Troy Leacock (Crazy Crab)
Stephen Broadbelt (Ocean Frontiers)
Attractions:
Walker Romanica (Cayman Spirits Company) #
Sister Islands:
Kimberley Dangerfield (Clearly Cayman) #
# Indicates a 2-year term
The Executive Board:
|President – Troy Leacock
Vice President – Wendy Moore
|Secretary – Sharlene Brenkus
Treasure – Markus Mueri
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
don’t ever compare cayman to hawaii…. hawaii is a real island nation with real culture, traditions and heritage.
This will probably not be a popular opinion, but it is MY opinion:
CITA’s goals are not necessarily consistent nor supportive of the goals of the rest of us. I am glad they have a board. I think CITA promotes that which makes money for their members. Nothing wrong with that.
I think if they push the cruise ships, or worse yet cruise piers, they will be pushing a wagon uphill with a heavy load.
If only his company would hire Caymanians!
Great job in selection! Looks strikingly similar to Enrique Iglesias too!
For consideration: >10% of Canadian households are now full-time identifying vegans. 50% of US restaurants now offer a plant-based menu. 30% of all Burger King Whopper sales are Beyond Meat pea protein. Our hotels, restaurants, and to some extent our grocers, need to observe and adapt to these new consumer deliverables. Glad to see Luca and some others have adapted, but many have not.
Anyone expecting a bumper season of full-fare tourists against the reality of post-COVID airlift disarray, and rampant inflation impacts on market source households, is someone dwelling between over-optimism and detachment from headline reality. The vacation budgets for many households vanished with rate hikes on their mortgage(s). Not much we can do about that, except be realistic about collective pain and/or plan to offer material competitive inducements. Cutting airlift taxes would be a start.
I don’t understand how people who have businesses in the industry can get on boards that make major decisions for the entire island when they have their company in mind.
It’s no different than ALT being on the planning board.
I know troy personally and this isn’t something I agree with.
Caymanian or non caymanian has nothing to do with it.
Congratulations.
Suggestion: work with/encourage government to change the duty on alcohol from being based on volume to being based on price. Like other imports (except fuel) the duty should be based on the cost of the item. This should bring retail prices down for all, certainly making for happier visitors.
If I have this wrong then please point it out.
Focus on stay over tourist. we need to revise our strategy here. also, we need actual attractions because we can’t rely on the beach anymore.