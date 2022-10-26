New CITA board expects bumper high season

CITA President Troy Leacock

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has elected local watersports operator Troy Leacock as its new president, heading up a largely new board of directors. The sector faces the prospect of the busiest-ever winter season, as visitors are expected to flock back to the Cayman Islands after the border closure and pandemic-related restrictions decimated the sector. Increased airlift into 2023 is expected to help fuel the surge in arrivals.

Over 180,000 guests have visited the Cayman Islands so far this year and the Department of Tourism’s target of over 200,000 visitors by the year-end (40% of 2019 the last full year before the pandemic) is expected to be exceeded by a considerable margin and could be closer to 250,000 guests before the year is out, with around 65,000 visitors expected during the last three months of 2022.

Marc Langevine, the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton and outgoing president who held the reins of the private sector organisation throughout the pandemic, said at the general meeting that the lifting of restrictions by the government last summer came just in time for the sector to prepare for this winter. He said the new Cayman Airways direct flight to Los Angeles (LAX) would set the destination apart.

“At a time when other carriers have reduced routes, it is a blessing that Cayman has the ability and vision to open a direct flight to the LA market, setting Cayman in a unique value proposition which will set us apart from all other Caribbean islands and compete even against the Hawaiian Islands,” he said.

Leacock, a Caymanian watersports operator, knows only too well the difficulties that local business owners have had during the pandemic and he said he wanted to increase CITA’s membership and reach out to small struggling businesses.

“I’m very excited to work with the new board of directors for the upcoming year as we strive to increase and broaden our membership to fully represent and engage all stakeholders of the tourism industry,” Leacock said. “We look forward to welcoming many of the hundreds of small and micro businesses which are an important part of our tourism tapestry.”

The immediate goal of the new board, he added, would be to help members meet the challenges and opportunities as the industry turns the page from reopening to now rebuilding.

See the full details of the new board below:

Allied:

Casey Goff (Jacques Scott)

Eileen Keens (Yellow)



Hotel:

Steven Andre (The Kimpton) #

Sharlene Brenkus (Wyndham Resorts)



Transport:

Gary Todd (Budget Grand Cayman) #



Restaurant:

Ron Hargrave (Tukka)

Markus Mueri (Abacus / Karoo)

Condominium / Villa:

Wendy Moore (Renaissance)

Danielle Wolfe (Caribbean Club)



Watersports:

Troy Leacock (Crazy Crab)

Stephen Broadbelt (Ocean Frontiers)



Attractions:

Walker Romanica (Cayman Spirits Company) #



Sister Islands:

Kimberley Dangerfield (Clearly Cayman) #



# Indicates a 2-year term

The Executive Board: