CMO to lay foundations to improve public health

CMO Dr Nick Gent is introduced to Cabinet

(CNS): The new chief medical officer for the Cayman Islands, Dr Nick Gent, has been in office for two weeks, and according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, he will be focusing on public health. Dr Gent has made several media appearances to promote the COVID-19 and flu vaccines and booster shots since arriving and to outline the lessons that have been learned from the coronavirus pandemic. As Cayman transitions to living safely and responsibly with COVID-19, Gent wants to make sure those lessons are not forgotten.

He said his main duty as CMO was to help the ministry and Cabinet “develop good, evidence-based public health policy that will withstand the next ten to twenty years”, laying a foundation that will last beyond his three-year tenure.

The release noted that strengthening public health nationally is a priority for the ministry and this would be achieved by strengthening local epidemiology services, acquiring data to determine the actual state of health of the population and setting up systems to ensure continuous monitoring of that information. The introduction of data-driven interventions and programming will help improve the lives and wellness of Caymanians and residents and get “the core of public health right”.

“When we talk about the core of public health, we are talking about high immunisation rates, good screening rates, healthy lifestyle and good clinical care access. We need to take stock of where we are and make sure that the basics are right,” Dr Gent added.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner, who introduced the new CMO to Cabinet on 18 October, said, “Having Dr Gent on the team is an exciting milestone for us at the Ministry of Health and Wellness as we continue to reach our strategic broad outcomes and the big project of improving and strengthening public health nationally.”

According to officials, Gent suffered a bout of ill health before he took up the top job. Doing the rounds on the media shows during his first week, Gent stressed that COVID had not gone away and it can still be a fatal disease, as he urged people to get vaccinated or boosted to prevent severe infection.

While Cayman is only reporting COVID fatalities and hospitalisations, the virus continues to circulate in the community. And as Cayman moves into the high tourism season and infection levels around the world increase, there are concerns that there could be another surge of infections here as the collective immunity declines, given the low take-up of booster doses.

According to this month’s Public Health Spotlight, which was published on 6 October reflecting figures from the end of September, less than 4% of the population has had a second booster shot. The HSA is now rolling out a new booster campaign for the Moderna vaccine, which targets the original COVID-19 strains as well as the highly infectious Omicron variants.