Cardinall Avenue facelift faced challenges

Cardinall Avenue, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The work on Cardinall Avenue to turn the George Town street into a pedestrianized zone is now almost complete, as work on the final part along Seafarers Way between Fort Street and Goring Avenue gets underway this week, with new traffic diversions expected. However, the project has taken much longer than expected but despite increasing costs the final price tag will officials have said come in on budget. What was supposed to be a five- to six-month facelift will have taken almost a year by the time it is finished.

“This project has not been without its challenges, as we navigated through the supply chain issues and scarcity and rising costs of construction materials that were being experienced globally,” said Colin Lumsden, the George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator.

No final price tag has been released to the public for this project as officials have said it is ongoing.

This project is part of the wider George Town Revitalisation of the Central Business District, a long-term initiative to revamp the capital by improving accessibility and walkability in the downtown area and rezoning a section of Cardinall Avenue into a pedestrian-only street.

The major work on Cardinall Avenue is complete, including the underground infrastructure, new street lighting and landscaping, as well as the planned addition of new urban furniture. The last phase of the project now moves to Seafarers Way, where two pedestrian crossings will be installed connecting the pocket park on the waterfront to Cardinall Avenue. There will also be more landscaping and the installation of a solar-powered smart bench that will offer free wi-fi, courtesy of SALT Technology.

“By reimagining the central business district as a whole, we are improving the overall experience through pedestrianised streets, shared cycleways and modern technology,” Lumsden said. “The pedestrianisation of Grand Cayman’s most famous shopping street will help to create a highly attractive destination for visitors and a richer urban experience for residents.”

Over the coming weeks, the volume of traffic along the waterfront will be reduced to accommodate the final work. Officials said that provisions have been made to minimise the disruption to commuters as much as possible.

The anticipated traffic plan is as follows subject to favourable weather conditions:

Seafarers Way between Fort Street and Goring Avenue will be open to one-way traffic from Thursday, 27 October, at 4:00pm to Thursday, 10 November, at 4:00pm. Local access will still be available.

From 4:00pm to 7:00pm the road will be open to southbound traffic.

From 7:00pm to 4:00pm the road will be open to northbound traffic. Large trucks and container trailers travelling north during this time will be rerouted at Memorial Avenue to help mitigate congestion.