Cardinall Avenue facelift faced challenges
(CNS): The work on Cardinall Avenue to turn the George Town street into a pedestrianized zone is now almost complete, as work on the final part along Seafarers Way between Fort Street and Goring Avenue gets underway this week, with new traffic diversions expected. However, the project has taken much longer than expected but despite increasing costs the final price tag will officials have said come in on budget. What was supposed to be a five- to six-month facelift will have taken almost a year by the time it is finished.
“This project has not been without its challenges, as we navigated through the supply chain issues and scarcity and rising costs of construction materials that were being experienced globally,” said Colin Lumsden, the George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator.
No final price tag has been released to the public for this project as officials have said it is ongoing.
This project is part of the wider George Town Revitalisation of the Central Business District, a long-term initiative to revamp the capital by improving accessibility and walkability in the downtown area and rezoning a section of Cardinall Avenue into a pedestrian-only street.
The major work on Cardinall Avenue is complete, including the underground infrastructure, new street lighting and landscaping, as well as the planned addition of new urban furniture. The last phase of the project now moves to Seafarers Way, where two pedestrian crossings will be installed connecting the pocket park on the waterfront to Cardinall Avenue. There will also be more landscaping and the installation of a solar-powered smart bench that will offer free wi-fi, courtesy of SALT Technology.
“By reimagining the central business district as a whole, we are improving the overall experience through pedestrianised streets, shared cycleways and modern technology,” Lumsden said. “The pedestrianisation of Grand Cayman’s most famous shopping street will help to create a highly attractive destination for visitors and a richer urban experience for residents.”
Over the coming weeks, the volume of traffic along the waterfront will be reduced to accommodate the final work. Officials said that provisions have been made to minimise the disruption to commuters as much as possible.
The anticipated traffic plan is as follows subject to favourable weather conditions:
- Seafarers Way between Fort Street and Goring Avenue will be open to one-way traffic from Thursday, 27 October, at 4:00pm to Thursday, 10 November, at 4:00pm. Local access will still be available.
- From 4:00pm to 7:00pm the road will be open to southbound traffic.
- From 7:00pm to 4:00pm the road will be open to northbound traffic. Large trucks and container trailers travelling north during this time will be rerouted at Memorial Avenue to help mitigate congestion.
For more details see the George Town Revitalisation Initiative on Facebook facebook.com/GTRevitalisation or Instagram instagram.com/gtrevitalisation
Category: Local News
The amount of cross walks they put in there you might as well block the whole thing off and not let any traffic go through. clearly gov doesn’t care about the Cayman people. letting the tourists off before 9am in the morning is terrible. inconvenience us in the mornings so they can block up the waterfront. smh
shambolic from stasrt to finish…. and just an ad-hoc project to keep pwd busy and not part of an overall plan for gt or traffic management.
just another day in wonderland…
the usual incompetence and failure from cig and the civil service…
how long do you think one of these ‘Managers and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinators’….would last in the private sector?
And which favoured contractor is going to harvest that cost overrun?
shocker
This project has been — imo– the “Camana BAYing” of George Town. I think it’s a good thing. I wish we could infuse or influence the existing businesses with goods and services that the whole of the island could use, instead of just a long-gone view of what tourist want.
George Town has the potential to be a major shopping centre, and not just an area settled around a cruise port.
It’s all a complete waste of time and money so long as there is nothing in George Town other than shops for cruise tourists.
This project was plagued by mismanagement from the start. what a joke.
That’s a whole lot of PM’s in that one way traffic scheme.
https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/40644 – original contract pricing is posted here
I cannot fathom how this project has taken a year and I shudder to think of the money spent (wasted?) on this it- pave a road, plant some palm trees, maybe some street lights and a bench.
Would love to see a breakdown of costs and see who really benefited from this project- coz it’s definitely not the people of the Cayman Islands!
Can Mr Lumsden please let us know whether or not his chosen contractors have been a company registered in the Cayman Islands for the duration of this project?
https://www.gov.ky/publication-detail/cabinet-post-meeting-summary-12-october-2022?utm_source=hootsuite&utm_medium=social&utm_term=&utm_content=2d3e65df-ba14-4758-ad43-620240bdb03d&utm_campaign=
“Rerouted at Memorial Avenue”??!! What a giant cluster this is going to be.
#worldclassexcuses
#pacthetic