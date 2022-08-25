Plans afoot for phased increase to pension contributions

(CNS): Employees in the private sector will need to increase the amount of money they pay into their pension funds because of the inadequacy of the current amounts set out in law, as well as the withdrawals made from the schemes during the COVID-19 lockdown and the freeze on mandatory payments for the last two years. Labour Minister Chris Saunders said the contribution of 10%, which is paid between staff and employers, is insufficient and must increase, but this will most likely be through 0.5% annual increments that won’t start until 2024 and will come with far more flexible access to the money.

Saunders told CNS he was well aware of the precarious situation facing many workers and employees with the end of the pension holiday, expected next month, when they will once again be required to make mandatory monthly payments into pension funds.

With inflation running at an all-time high and many struggling to pay bills, people must now expect to lose another 5% of their monthly paycheck in October, just as the government subsidy on power bills ends, making the prospect of having to pay even more alarming for some households.

But Saunders said that the increase in contributions would not happen until at least 2024 and would be spread over several years, with an annual rise of half a percentage point paid by both workers and employers until the mandatory amount reaches 15% of people’s salaries.

He said the much-needed changes to the current system were all still under discussion among his PACT colleagues and nothing was set in stone, though an important factor for him is the ability for people to withdraw money from their funds, especially in emergencies. Saunders has often pointed out that a significant number of families are one medical emergency away from bankruptcy.

“We have got to make changes to the pension law,” he said, to allow people access to their money for genuine emergencies and to help people buy property.

But the first thing he needed to do, he said, was to get an actuary report completed of the private sector funds to find out how they have been impacted by the withdrawals in the summer of 2020 and the 26-month freeze on mandatory payments.

When he was in opposition and a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Saunders had often expressed his frustration with the pension system and suggested that having around ten private pension companies in such a small jurisdiction was ridiculous. When he spoke with CNS this week, he said his position on that had not changed.

While he appears to have ruled out a national pension system, believing that the market should play a role in this, he is still interested in opening up the very successful Public Service Pension Plan to more people. He said that this, coupled with changes to legislation, might result in more consolidation in the sector.

Saunders said there were a number of issues that would need to be addressed through policy and legislative changes, including the regulations. But given that the pension system is supposed to be about “creating security for our people”, he said the priority was to make the entire pension system work better for pensioners. He said the pain of having to increase contributions workers make would be eased by the increase in access to the money being saved.