Two men arrested by anti-corruption cops

(CNS): Two public officers were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of corruption and criminal offences, according to a release from the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission. Both men are 44 years old; one is from George Town and the other is from Prospect. However, the ACC investigators did not provide any details relating to the allegations or about the suspects.

The offences for which they have been arrested include breach of trust, contrary to section 13 of the Anti-Corruption Act, which indicates they are both public officers.

They were also arrested on suspicion of fraud on the government contrary to section 11 of the Anti-Corruption Act, false accounting contrary to section 255 of the Penal Code, and transferring criminal property (money laundering) contrary to section 133 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries but no further information has been revealed at this stage.