Scott resigns from CAL amid alleged policy concerns
(CNS): Jude Scott, who was appointed as chairman of the Cayman Airways Board of Directors less than a year ago, has resigned from the job due to a conflict with the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, CNS has been told by sources involved in the matter. The ministry confirmed Scott’s resignation on Wednesday but gave no details. CNS contacted Scott earlier this week after learning about his departure but he said he didn’t wish to comment at this point. However, others close to the situation said he has submitted “a scathing resignation letter” criticising the ministry.
CNS understands that Scott raised concerns about the strategic direction for the airline emerging from the tourism ministry, as well as potential deals with Jamaica over shared airlift that will not benefit the national flag carrier, among other issues. CNS has made an FOI request for the letter and related records about the resignation and the conflicting views of the chairman and the ministry that caused him to resign.
A release from the Ministry of Tourism and Transport said that it had “regrettably accepted the resignation” of Scott and that Deputy Chair John-Paul Clarke will serve as acting chairman until a new board chair has been appointed.
There are expectations that Kris Bergstrom, a former Cayman Airways pilot and current CAL director who is believed to have travelled with Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan on a recent trip to Jamaica, is earmarked to lead the board.
In his official response to Scott’s departure, Bryan said, “It saddens me to accept Mr Scott’s resignation, as the ministry and Cayman Airways have benefited greatly from his insights and dedication. I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr Scott for his leadership and guidance during his tenure, and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”
See the current CAL Board of Directors in the CNS Library.
Thank you for your tremendous work Mr. Scott. Cannot not blame you for resigning at all. Wishing you all the best.
Quite a loss. Certainly those shoes will be hard to fill. If the rumour is correct, it’s likely to lead to another Bryan led mess
How very sad that such a well qualified and experienced Caymanian had to step aside due to frustration with ignorant policies from the ministry, albeit that their Minister Kenneth Bryan acknowledged:
“ … the ministry and Cayman Airways have benefited greatly from his insights and dedication.” Then Bryan goes on to thank Mr Scott for “his leadership and guidance during his tenure, …”.
Really Kenneth?
My question is, how in the world have we found ourselves in this extremely unfortunate predicament? Having Kenneth at the helm, responsible for policies affecting our national airline is beyond belief! Oh yes, lest we forget, it was the decision of Wayne Panton! Wayne, you should be ashamed that your thirst for power has brought this sad situation upon us.
KB strikes again! This guy has become the catalyst for a brain drain in the government. And no offense but why are we looking to Jamaica for economic and/or strategic advice/benchmarking? Is that the level of “success” we should really be modeling ourself on? Sheesh … Popular for all the wrong reasons
Island is to small for a national carrier.
Sell the planes and end this money pit.
Shocking. How can Jude have any doubts about Kenny’s abilities and propensity to always do the right thing.
Sometimes resigning from a Board is the only reasonable decision a well-calibrated person can make. It’s never an easy choice. We know the DoT have a long history of exceeding their mandate, ignoring procurement transparency, shooting from the hip, and making colossally expensive errors with public funds. Finding someone willing to be paid to hold their nose doesn’t fix this.
Gong show.
Smart move Jude! Stay out of this marriage or convenience let Chris Saunders and Kenneth take the fallout
Integrity cant be bought, and it does what they believe is right. All persons in similar positions should follow suit.
Well done Mr. Scott.
“CNS has made an FOI request for the letter and related records about the resignation and the conflicting views of the chairman and the ministry that caused him to resign.”
Oh my lawd I ga need a yuugee cup of coffee when unna drop that article
another bad day at the office for kenneth….
i know cig does not do sackings or accountability but this is laughable….