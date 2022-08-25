Scott resigns from CAL amid alleged policy concerns

Jude Scott

(CNS): Jude Scott, who was appointed as chairman of the Cayman Airways Board of Directors less than a year ago, has resigned from the job due to a conflict with the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, CNS has been told by sources involved in the matter. The ministry confirmed Scott’s resignation on Wednesday but gave no details. CNS contacted Scott earlier this week after learning about his departure but he said he didn’t wish to comment at this point. However, others close to the situation said he has submitted “a scathing resignation letter” criticising the ministry.

CNS understands that Scott raised concerns about the strategic direction for the airline emerging from the tourism ministry, as well as potential deals with Jamaica over shared airlift that will not benefit the national flag carrier, among other issues. CNS has made an FOI request for the letter and related records about the resignation and the conflicting views of the chairman and the ministry that caused him to resign.

A release from the Ministry of Tourism and Transport said that it had “regrettably accepted the resignation” of Scott and that Deputy Chair John-Paul Clarke will serve as acting chairman until a new board chair has been appointed.

There are expectations that Kris Bergstrom, a former Cayman Airways pilot and current CAL director who is believed to have travelled with Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan on a recent trip to Jamaica, is earmarked to lead the board.

In his official response to Scott’s departure, Bryan said, “It saddens me to accept Mr Scott’s resignation, as the ministry and Cayman Airways have benefited greatly from his insights and dedication. I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr Scott for his leadership and guidance during his tenure, and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”