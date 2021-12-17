Man injured during armed robbery at Archie’s Bar

(CNS): Two men were reportedly robbed at Archie’s Bar on Shedden Road by two armed, masked men at around 7:10pm Tuesday. Both the muggers and victims had left the scene by the time the police arrived but one of the men turned up at the hospital with injuries to his upper body that he received during the robbery.

Officers were told that two masked men, one armed with a gun, the other brandishing a knife, had approached the victims and demanded money and valuables. The men then made off on foot in an unknown direction with a quantity of cash. The injured man was treated at the hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries and discharged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 where detectives are investigating the incident.