Traveller brings COVID-19 back to Sister Islands

Dr Autilia Newton









(CNS): After a week long break from anyone testing positive for COVID-19 on the Sister Islands, Public Health officials at Faith Hospital have reported a positive case in a traveller. It is not clear if this is one of the ten pending cases of the Omicron variant reported by Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez at Thursday’s press briefing because the test results were released after the broadcast.

The latest results are for cases recorded between midnight Tuesday and midnight Wednesday, in line with yet another new reporting period, or ‘epidemiological day’, for COVID data.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported that 782 PCR tests were conducted between midnight 14 December and midnight 15 December, and 26 new positive cases were recorded, three of which were in travellers. This means that around 3.3% of those tested were positive for the virus yesterday.

According to the figures she released, which reflect testing on Wednesday, there were 3,426, active cases of the virus, including the new case on Cayman Brac. Sixteen people are currently in hospital suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19, three of whom are in intensive care.

Just 30 people were vaccinated for the first time yesterday and 46 got a second dose. But 291 got a third shot, bringing the total number of people who have had a booster to almost 15,000.