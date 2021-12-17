Social assistance application goes digital

(CNS): A new online form has been launched for clients of the Needs Assessment Unit to apply for financial assistance as part of government’s overhaul of the country’s welfare system. The new website and online application process is expected to reduce the number of times people need to visit the NAU office in George Town, and a unique application code will enable users to save the form and complete it at a later time. Minister André Ebanks, who has committed to creating a modern social infrastructure, explained the need for the new digital approach.

“It is government’s intention to reform the system of financial assistance, and this online form is one of many steps in that process,” he said. “From a governance and accountability perspective, the form will also benefit the government, and ultimately the clients of the Needs Assessment Unit, by yielding additional metrics that can provide the basis for more effective future planning and decision-making. It will also allow for greater collaboration within government, such as with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman.”

Ebanks added that this new streamlined, swifter digital system for Caymanians in need will reduced physical interactions and increase efficiency for everyone involved.

The development, testing and launch of the new form and its underlying processes was spearheaded by the eGovernment Unit, in partnership and full collaboration with the Needs Assessment Unit and with expertise by the Computer Services Department – all within the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

Officials said that the NAU clients will find that the new application form has been designed for their ease of use and convenience. Similar to the unit’s new website, the form can be used from a variety of internet-enabled devices, including mobile phones and tablets.



NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said this online application form will make it easier for clients to interact NAU staff and, in turn, it will be easier for staff to review and process applications for financial assistance.

“We are grateful for the extensive work and collaboration within the ministry which has yielded a thoroughly robust and convenient system,” she said. “The NAU earnestly anticipates further improvements to be delivered soon for the benefit of our clients.”

The NAU continues to host district visits, including one in West Bay on Friday, where staff guide users who require assistance. Those who qualify for financial assistance can still apply using the PDF form that can be sent by email, and paper forms available at the NAU offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.