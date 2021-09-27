Barkers 5-storey hotel faces objections

Barkers Beach Hotel site in West Bay

(CNS): A controversial application for a hotel in West Bay just over a mile from the Barkers Beach National Park is being challenged by a local objector on a number of grounds, including legal technical challenges over setbacks and other compliance problems. But the project by Coe Group Ltd for the Barkers Beach Resort is also facing objections because of the impact this and similar types of development are having on the price of property and how this is affecting the ability of local people to become homeowners.

If the proposed resort on Conch Point Drive is built, a number of poorly maintained but nevertheless affordable rental units will be replaced with a luxury resort, and the objector outlined the concerns of many residents that in the absence of any development needs assessment, luxury and tourism projects are taking over the land.

“There is great concern about entry level properties for young Caymanians in their own homeland and young people in our community to reinvest in the Barkers, Conch Point, Spanish Bay and Mount Pleasant area,” the objector wrote in the letter to the Central Planning Authority. which is due to hear the application on Wednesday.

“Luxury developments like this, while they might increase my own property evaluation, will only drive up property costs more, putting ownership further from the reach of young people. The short term gain in property sales values is not worth the long term impact to the housing market,” the neighbouring landowner pointed out. “This also speaks to the development needs assessment regarding entry and mid level properties for purchase vs how much luxury and tourist accommodation our country actually needs.”

The current government policy, which has been clearly stated by Premier Wayne Panton, is for Cayman to reconsider how it develops and for sustainability to be at its core. While that relates significantly to climate change and building resilience into the islands’ development as sea level rises, sustainability also relates to the economic issues around development.

But although the new CPA was appointed by members of the PACT Government, so far many of the decisions made since those appointments came into effect on 2 July has been contrary to government policy and have flown in the face of sustainability goals.

From allowing the controversial Boggy Sands property planning permission to allowing the clearance of mangroves on land owned by the planning minister’s father in the absence of any planning application, the board has given permission to projects that had even been turned down by the previous members, who were heavily criticized for their willingness to approve almost everything unless there was a shortage of parking.

The application for the Barkers hotel is on man-modified land. However, the Department of Environment noted the threat the project poses to a Marine Protected Area during construction and directed the CPA to impose certain conditions during the building phase in an effort to prevent debris pollution in the sea, which is a growing problem with Grand Cayman’s excessive coastal development.

The DoE also raised concerns about any future work the owners might have planned for the beach that they have not yet applied to do, given that the site’s beach is a much more wild sandy coast that the image of Seven Mile Beach, which the applicants have used in the promotion of the project to overseas investors.

“The application does not appear to include a request to modify or groom the shoreline at this time,” the DoE wrote in its submissions, as they noted that the “site has a naturally rocky/rubbly beach due to the off-shore topography and grooming this beach will not result in a ‘Seven Mile Beach’ sandy aesthetic”.

The experts warned, “Constant beach grooming is not typically endorsed by the DoE as it tends to lead to other impacts such as the loss of the beach profile or erosion. On windward coastline beaches such as this, the rock and rubble act to stabilize the shoreline sediment including the sand beach itself. Sifting of the sand brings the finer sands to the top of the beach profile, exposing them to wind erosion.”

The objector has also raised concerns about what the developers will be doing on the beach, pointing out that the development website depicts a white sand beach with buildings right on the shore.

“Are their clients aware of what that beach actually looks like? Will Coe Group be seeking a Coastal Works application to dredge or alter the beach to meet client’s expectations as advertised?” the objection letter asks the CPA to consider when it hears the application. “There is little to no vegetation directly between the building and the shore in either the plan or digital renderings on the website. This raises great concerns regarding beach erosion, especially in light of the massive erosion of Seven Mile Beach.”

The application also has a number of technical challenges that could lead to the scaling back of the project, which currently includes three, 5-storey buildings connected by walkways, as well as a pool, three cabanas, a restaurant, bar, and LPG tanks.

The developers are expected to appear before the CPA on Wednesday afternoon to address a number of concerns in addition to the neighbouring landowner’s objections. This includes the inadequate proposed setbacks on every side of the buildings, the off-site parking surface, the absence of the required public right of way, and the traffic flow.