Man critical after West Bay road smash
(CNS): A man sustained life threatening injuries in another major collision on Grand Cayman’s roads early Saturday in what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Public Beach on the West Bay Road. Less than 12 hours after a local man was killed in West Bay on Friday evening, the emergency services were called out at around 4am Saturday (25 September) and found the critically injured man outside of the vehicle, which had crashed into a wall. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is currently critical but stable.
The incident is being investigated by the police and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 during regular business hours or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 otherwise. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Category: Local News
People cannot drive on this island it is so dangerous. And if we could get the police to actually do their jobs we might actually be safer.
I don’t know what it is, but the stretch of West Bay road from Ritz Carlton to public beach is a race track.
I jog along West Bay road often and
Lately I have seen many vehicles overtaking in the center turning lane dangerously, speeding excessively and ignoring people at the lighted crosswalks by driving right through while people are crossing.
I see it far more often along that stretch of West Bay road for some reason.
It’s no surprise that cars driving at high speed don’t negotiate the curve by public beach properly and slam into the wall.
I’m sure the copious amount of drunk drivers plays a part, too.
I don’t know the circumstances of this particular incident, but frankly if you aren’t spèding and you’re not intoxicated, you’re probably not going to run off the road and crash into a wall.
That said, I hope this injured driver makes a full and quick recovery.