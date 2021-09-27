Man critical after West Bay road smash

(CNS): A man sustained life threatening injuries in another major collision on Grand Cayman’s roads early Saturday in what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Public Beach on the West Bay Road. Less than 12 hours after a local man was killed in West Bay on Friday evening, the emergency services were called out at around 4am Saturday (25 September) and found the critically injured man outside of the vehicle, which had crashed into a wall. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is currently critical but stable.

The incident is being investigated by the police and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 during regular business hours or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 otherwise. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.