CPA dismissed DoE order on Boggy Sand cabana

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): Minutes published this week from the Central Planning Authority’s meeting on 1 September reveal its dismissal of the Department of Environment’s legal directive to deny planning permission to a controversial application by Cayman Property Investments Ltd for a seawall and cabana along Boggy Sand Beach.

Despite the catalogue of problems with the project, CPA members decided to ignore the directive because they did not think it was lawful in favour of their own findings to justify waiving, among other requirements under the planning law, the high water mark setback and allowing the evidently unsustainable project to go ahead.

They accused the DoE of inconsistencies and “undue reliance on the concept of a managed retreat”, and gave the green light to the development, which poses a threat to the marine environment and the beach.

Without any technical support and even though the existing structure is failing because it was built to close to the sea, the CPA found the absence of any setback from the water for this project was not a problem because the “elevation of the property and its environs is high enough to assist in minimizing storm surge, thus allowing the proposed development to be closer to the high-water mark”.

The property is not just closer to the high water mark, it is built below it, and as the DoE stated in its submissions to planning, the current wall is no longer sound for that reason and there are now few, if any, solutions for this failed structure other than its removal.

But despite the direction given by the DoE under the conservation act due to the threat posed by this proposed development to the marine environment and the beach, the CPA dismissed it and ignored the rest of their technical advice, which was given in very detailed submissions that explained the evolving problems with the site.

The CPA minutes say that the members were satisfied that they were “not in possession of a lawful directive issued under Section 41 (3) of the National Conservation Act, by the National Conservation Council directing the Authority to refuse planning permission without undertaking a full inquiry and consideration of the application under its statutory mandate to effectively direct development so as safeguard the economic, cultural, social, and general welfare of the people, subject thereto the environment”.

They go on to say that the seawall serves to attenuate the impacts of wave action, and despite the problems faced by the other development in the area, the CPA relied on the adjacent properties with similar setbacks as justification for its decision.

Although the developer’s architect admitted that there were no guarantees that the new curved seawall they are proposing to build will not also fail, the board accepted the view that the design will serve to mitigate impacts upon abutting properties. The members found that the existing seawall was becoming detrimental to the property and surrounding properties, and permitting the current seawall to remain in situ would result in the least desirable outcome.

Claiming to have fully considered the advice from the DoE, the board was critical of that technical advice, even though there is no one on the new CPA with any experience in climate science. Nor did the members give any consideration to the issue of rising sea levels as a result of climate change and the government’s stated policy of sustainable development.

The board said the DoE was inconsistent because it had given advice in the past about the possibility of a curved seawall offering some protection and then advocated for the removal of all structures. “The Authority was unable to rationalise the inconsistency in the advice rendered by the DoE in this regard, and therefore was unable to adopt the advocated course of action,” the CPA stated.

But as is the case with all advice given by the DoE, it is based on circumstances at the time and offers possible alternatives that might mitigate against their worst predictions if their primary advice is, as is frequently the case, ignored. The advice about a convex wall had been offered on the basis of replacing the structure with just a wall, not as is the case with the current application for a seawall and two-storey concrete and glass cabana.

Given the dynamics at that beach and the evolving situation in relation to climate change, as well as increasing evidence that the site was now in the ocean more often than it was out, the advice was ultimately revised and a decision to issue a directive under the law was made.

However, the CPA has chosen to ignore the directive made under the conservation act, which the DoE recently stated was serious and they were examining the legal implications. With the publication of the minutes setting out the CPA’s position, CNS has contacted the DoE to see where they are now in relation to the potential legal options to stop the development, and we are awaiting a response

The decision also flies in the face of the central platform of the PACT Government’s policy position on dealing with climate change by making Cayman more resilient, which this decision by the CPA undermines. CNS has also contacted Premier Wayne Panton regarding the situation and we are awaiting a response.