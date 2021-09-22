CPA dismissed DoE order on Boggy Sand cabana
(CNS): Minutes published this week from the Central Planning Authority’s meeting on 1 September reveal its dismissal of the Department of Environment’s legal directive to deny planning permission to a controversial application by Cayman Property Investments Ltd for a seawall and cabana along Boggy Sand Beach.
Despite the catalogue of problems with the project, CPA members decided to ignore the directive because they did not think it was lawful in favour of their own findings to justify waiving, among other requirements under the planning law, the high water mark setback and allowing the evidently unsustainable project to go ahead.
They accused the DoE of inconsistencies and “undue reliance on the concept of a managed retreat”, and gave the green light to the development, which poses a threat to the marine environment and the beach.
Without any technical support and even though the existing structure is failing because it was built to close to the sea, the CPA found the absence of any setback from the water for this project was not a problem because the “elevation of the property and its environs is high enough to assist in minimizing storm surge, thus allowing the proposed development to be closer to the high-water mark”.
The property is not just closer to the high water mark, it is built below it, and as the DoE stated in its submissions to planning, the current wall is no longer sound for that reason and there are now few, if any, solutions for this failed structure other than its removal.
But despite the direction given by the DoE under the conservation act due to the threat posed by this proposed development to the marine environment and the beach, the CPA dismissed it and ignored the rest of their technical advice, which was given in very detailed submissions that explained the evolving problems with the site.
The CPA minutes say that the members were satisfied that they were “not in possession of a lawful directive issued under Section 41 (3) of the National Conservation Act, by the National Conservation Council directing the Authority to refuse planning permission without undertaking a full inquiry and consideration of the application under its statutory mandate to effectively direct development so as safeguard the economic, cultural, social, and general welfare of the people, subject thereto the environment”.
They go on to say that the seawall serves to attenuate the impacts of wave action, and despite the problems faced by the other development in the area, the CPA relied on the adjacent properties with similar setbacks as justification for its decision.
Although the developer’s architect admitted that there were no guarantees that the new curved seawall they are proposing to build will not also fail, the board accepted the view that the design will serve to mitigate impacts upon abutting properties. The members found that the existing seawall was becoming detrimental to the property and surrounding properties, and permitting the current seawall to remain in situ would result in the least desirable outcome.
Claiming to have fully considered the advice from the DoE, the board was critical of that technical advice, even though there is no one on the new CPA with any experience in climate science. Nor did the members give any consideration to the issue of rising sea levels as a result of climate change and the government’s stated policy of sustainable development.
The board said the DoE was inconsistent because it had given advice in the past about the possibility of a curved seawall offering some protection and then advocated for the removal of all structures. “The Authority was unable to rationalise the inconsistency in the advice rendered by the DoE in this regard, and therefore was unable to adopt the advocated course of action,” the CPA stated.
But as is the case with all advice given by the DoE, it is based on circumstances at the time and offers possible alternatives that might mitigate against their worst predictions if their primary advice is, as is frequently the case, ignored. The advice about a convex wall had been offered on the basis of replacing the structure with just a wall, not as is the case with the current application for a seawall and two-storey concrete and glass cabana.
Given the dynamics at that beach and the evolving situation in relation to climate change, as well as increasing evidence that the site was now in the ocean more often than it was out, the advice was ultimately revised and a decision to issue a directive under the law was made.
However, the CPA has chosen to ignore the directive made under the conservation act, which the DoE recently stated was serious and they were examining the legal implications. With the publication of the minutes setting out the CPA’s position, CNS has contacted the DoE to see where they are now in relation to the potential legal options to stop the development, and we are awaiting a response
The decision also flies in the face of the central platform of the PACT Government’s policy position on dealing with climate change by making Cayman more resilient, which this decision by the CPA undermines. CNS has also contacted Premier Wayne Panton regarding the situation and we are awaiting a response.
See the CPA minutes in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
CPA just paving the way for eventual development over the water. they playing chess not checkers, too bad it’s future generation that will suffer the most.
If you examine the Planning Law, you will see that there is an awful lot of discretion afforded to the Central Planning Authority (CPA).Therein lies the problem. It is therefore up to the appointed CPA to make decisions, which can vary according to those historic “interests” we are so aware of, some being more special than others depending on the appointed board. In yesteryear, there used to be a government lawyer appointed to sit ex-officio on the CPA to give legal advice, but for some reason this no longer occurs. The answer to that should be telling, and also explanatory. We have had too many poor decisions being made by this all powerful body that are questionable and is ruining the infrastructure and very fabric as a society we were built upon. PACT we are watching to see what you will do to correct this situation.
Why bother having a DOE?
CPA should be required by law to adhere to DoE environmental assessments rather than distegard highly specialized expert findings as mere “advice.” Otherwise what is even the point of government funding an environmental department, if they are never listened to? No one has a voice except developers.
Expert???? Please indulge me and explain who is an expert at what?
1:47 pm The CPA did listen to DOE advice. The DOE initially recommended a “curved seawall” to the developer, so that’s what the developer proposed and that’s what the CPA approved.
What is the name of the ministry that falls under the direct guidance and control of Premier Wayne Panton? The Premier will need to make changes to the makeup of the CPA if he going to have any credibility on environmental issues going forward.
Sweetie, you could put 12 Greta Thunbergs on that Board and they’d still have to adhere to the Planning Laws and Regulations which are in a terrible state. What the public wants is for the CPA to bend/breach the laws yet ironically that is exactly what the public accuses the developers of doing…lose lose situation until the laws and regulations are amended and that can’t be done overnight.
1:43 pm It’s NOT the Premier’s Ministry that appoints the Planning Board. It’s the Planning Ministry. It’s not the CPA that needs changing. The CPA is complying with the laws before it. If the Premier wants things done differently. he needs to change the laws.
I think the applicants bully the boards and threaten legal action. Well the boards need to stand up and say “take us to court” and then fight all the way to the PC if necessary. Government can afford to fight a few of these battles and they MUST do so for the sake of the country!
1:41 pm. No, it’s the DOE and NCC that tries to bully the CPA.
The next big storm will tear the roof off of that mistake.
The new cabana structure will have no roof.
In a country in which the Rule of Law has meaning the Attorney General’s Chambers would no doubt be bringing an urgent application for a stay on that decision and a Judicial Review on behalf of the DOE/Conservation Council/the people of Cayman. In that mythical place, it would be either that course of action or an acknowledgment that the drafting of the legislation/relevant order relied on by the DOE was botched.
Right, that’s it then. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Please Mr. Premier, this is important. We know your plate is full. That’s what your job IS. It will never get better, and frankly, most of us don’t know why you would want to do it. The CPA mess needs sorting out, and soon.
Why have the DO attend meetings at all at this rate.
Does the DoE have the resources to seek an injunction, and have a court find if CPA is acting in contempt? If not, why aren’t our wealthy private citizens willing to contribute to the social good in such cases? To that, I am referring to all the silent/complicit Caymanian oligarchs, senior partners at law, accounting and audit firms that feather their nests without demonstrating commensurate appreciation for our community and environment. Shameless.
LOL LOL LOL !!
This is the work of the NEW CPA Board!
Just a look into what to expect for the next 4 years.
Nothing is changed, no matter who is in power. Everything is done for the insiders!
But then the USA border is wide open, so I guess we all could go there and get the free housing, food, transportation, healthcare, and education offered by the new Marxist government. I know I am mixing subjects, but I can’t help myself!
No, please stay in Cayman where there is no corruption. No stabbings. Uncongested roads. Superb education. Impecibly educated politicians. Care taken for the environment.
Yes – same problems, different country. And yes, you took the focus of the discussion away from what is important – for Cayman to figure out how to govern itself.
Overhaul the CPA. Show some balls PACT.
It is the Development Planning Law and Regulations, the Planning Department and the CPA that all need to be reigned in/changed. I do not see that any of it operates for the benefit of anyone other than the developers and their hangers-on.
It was designed that way.
It does not have to be – apart from greed and corruption
Amen.
They did
Boy this is what bites! Just look at who all are part of the CPA and you see the sellouts! Every one of them! Their pockets are their only God! The only decisions they make is to further their own agendas. Not a bit of it is for Caymanians or Caymsn on a whole. That is why we end up getting foreigners in these post because we cannot rely or trust our own people! Even those up on the pulpit! Our forefathers have turned in our graves! Caymanians know better! But money talks and these greedy wanna be high society bunch just sticking it to us!
WTH?! What is the CPA doing? SMH.
what it has done for at least the past 20 years.
Will the PACT be brave enough to sack the board?
You can’t get a worse decision than this. The CPA has failed the people of Cayman. While walking the beach I should not have to swim around a building.
I have said over and over these decisions should be made by trained civil servants.
Private sector conflicted boards don’t work.
Let’s drop the PACT act and call them by their real name..UDP.
And no, they can’t just change an entire board every time they do something we don’t like.
It’s their board. They appointed all of them.
Pact – you need to change the CPA board members. Put people there that will back what you campaigned about – being prepared for climate change.
Anyway,if we get another Ivan hurricane – the building will get torn down anyway, by mother nature.
They did
Yes it will. And guess what? The law allows them to rebuild/repair the exact same structures approved by previous CPA. Just like if your house gets torn down in a fire or hurricane and the law allows you to rebuild your approved structure.
You starting to get it yet?
Banana Republic
Yep, unbelievable. Wish I could be in on some of that $$.
Lol
Each time they make a poor decision like this, PACT needs to replace three of the appointed members with individuals XXXX and who value and cherish the Cayman Islands.
PACT has made their bed comfortable and are a part of these people! You don’t need to look for changes except in favor of what Caymanians don’t want, or can’t do because we can’t pay the bribes. A foolish man builds his house on the sand, how many of them be banging down the church door and still living a life that says different? All!
3 is being timid – I suggest fire everyone who voted in favour of such a decision!
This new chairman is just a puppet for the large developers. Now that they put this one thru, watch what happens next. The new chairman should have to publicly show who his clients are and the projects they are currently undertaking. And everyone thought they were getting a change, looks like business as usual folks!
Well done planning board, next you should vote on giving yourselves a well deserved pay raise, selling out our environment is hard work!
On with the slaughter!
Um…you know the Central Planning Board don’t get a salary right? So where some members are self employed, they’re losing income…and not making it back tenfold by approving applications either but I’m sure youll jump to that conclusion next…..
Good.
Totally irresponsible!
It is an utter disgrace that this has been allowed. Shame on you CPA. SHAME ON YOU. I hope the DOE continues their valiant efforts with more support (and the law if necessary) going forward.
“the members were satisfied that they were “not in possession of a lawful directive issued under Section 41 (3) of the National Conservation Act…”
I take it this was based on legal advice received from the person making the application?
This is what the courts are for. Get moving DOE.
We have been fooled into allowing the UDP to run the country. Back to The ‘Who you know’ days of Cayman’s darkest politics.
Wayne’s promises have been trashed by Mac and his blind followers.
You can’t blame anyone for The Premier spineless leadership, that’s his decision! That may not be what we voted for, but it sure is what we got! One doctor telling us what we can and cannot treat ourselves with, everyone that has money had his ear! Now the Chamber is going to advise on reopening? Talk about no experience and tunnel vision! Strap down, we in for a hard anti Caymanian ride!
When was the last time you saw Government sue Government?
Perhaps a cause for some lawyer looking to make a name for themselves.
This would be an appeal or judicial review that would presumably have to be brought by an objector. If the government legal department shows up to defend the CPA then we will all know Wayne’s true colours.