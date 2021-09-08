CPA allows mangrove removal without plan

Area of mangrove habitat that CPA granted permission to be cleared

(CNS): Another slice of Grand Cayman’s primary mangrove habitat is going to be destroyed in North Side after yet another surprising decision by the new Central Planning Authority. The Department of Environment had advised the CPA not to permit a 0.37-acre plot off Old Robin Road to be cleared of this important and protected species, at least until the developer submits plans and gets planning permission to build something on it. However, the new board granted permission regardless.

The previous CPA had been concerned about the clearing of this lot and had adjourned the application to allow the owner time to submit more information and come before the board to explain the need for the speculative removal of mangroves.

But during a meeting on 4 August, the CPA granted planning permission to Johnny Ebanks of Caribbean Home Planners to clear and fill the land along Sailors Way, North Side. Neither Ebanks nor anyone representing him attended the meeting or provide any new information on why this mangrove habitat should be completely removed on a speculative basis, something the DoE has been urging the board to avoid.

According to the minutes, no new information was submitted to the planning department.

In their submissions, the technical experts at the DoE had clearly set out all of the reasons why mangroves should not be removed at all, but if they must be removed for development on private land, they explained why this should be done in a way that allows some of them to be retained within the design of whatever future development is built and to allow as much mangrove habitat to remain, thereby storing carbon for as long as possible.

The DoE said it did not support such speculative clearing of land. “We encourage applicants to submit proposals for land clearing along with their proposals for development as there may be varying recommendations for vegetation retention depending on the form and nature of the development being proposed,” the DoE explained.

“We often recommend the retention of any wetland vegetation located outside of the development footprint to assist with on-site drainage,” which is an obvious advantage to the landowner as mangroves act as natural sponges.

“Mangrove forests are a critical part of our natural environment, providing several ecosystem services which include assisting to mitigate the effects of climate change,” the experts explained as they detailed all of the reasons for not clearing the land, including their ability to sequester carbon.

“The large scale removal of significant tracts of mangrove habitat reduces the island’s natural carbon sequestration potential and the removal of mature vegetation and de-mucking of the site has the potential to release captured carbon back into the atmosphere,” the DoE noted.

In this case, the applicant was given permission to clear all of the seasonally flooded mangrove and fill the entire plot, which clearly flies in the face of the current stated government policy to manage climate change.

According the minutes of the meeting, planning permission was granted because the board “considered the application and determined that planning permission would be granted as the application complies with the Development and Planning Regulations”. No other justification was given and the CPA did not say how the DoE’s advice had been weighed in that consideration.

The CPA did not state why, after the application had been adjourned specifically to allow the developer a chance to appear before the board and to supply more information, permission was granted in the absence of both.