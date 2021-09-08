CPA allows mangrove removal without plan
(CNS): Another slice of Grand Cayman’s primary mangrove habitat is going to be destroyed in North Side after yet another surprising decision by the new Central Planning Authority. The Department of Environment had advised the CPA not to permit a 0.37-acre plot off Old Robin Road to be cleared of this important and protected species, at least until the developer submits plans and gets planning permission to build something on it. However, the new board granted permission regardless.
The previous CPA had been concerned about the clearing of this lot and had adjourned the application to allow the owner time to submit more information and come before the board to explain the need for the speculative removal of mangroves.
But during a meeting on 4 August, the CPA granted planning permission to Johnny Ebanks of Caribbean Home Planners to clear and fill the land along Sailors Way, North Side. Neither Ebanks nor anyone representing him attended the meeting or provide any new information on why this mangrove habitat should be completely removed on a speculative basis, something the DoE has been urging the board to avoid.
According to the minutes, no new information was submitted to the planning department.
In their submissions, the technical experts at the DoE had clearly set out all of the reasons why mangroves should not be removed at all, but if they must be removed for development on private land, they explained why this should be done in a way that allows some of them to be retained within the design of whatever future development is built and to allow as much mangrove habitat to remain, thereby storing carbon for as long as possible.
The DoE said it did not support such speculative clearing of land. “We encourage applicants to submit proposals for land clearing along with their proposals for development as there may be varying recommendations for vegetation retention depending on the form and nature of the development being proposed,” the DoE explained.
“We often recommend the retention of any wetland vegetation located outside of the development footprint to assist with on-site drainage,” which is an obvious advantage to the landowner as mangroves act as natural sponges.
“Mangrove forests are a critical part of our natural environment, providing several ecosystem services which include assisting to mitigate the effects of climate change,” the experts explained as they detailed all of the reasons for not clearing the land, including their ability to sequester carbon.
“The large scale removal of significant tracts of mangrove habitat reduces the island’s natural carbon sequestration potential and the removal of mature vegetation and de-mucking of the site has the potential to release captured carbon back into the atmosphere,” the DoE noted.
In this case, the applicant was given permission to clear all of the seasonally flooded mangrove and fill the entire plot, which clearly flies in the face of the current stated government policy to manage climate change.
According the minutes of the meeting, planning permission was granted because the board “considered the application and determined that planning permission would be granted as the application complies with the Development and Planning Regulations”. No other justification was given and the CPA did not say how the DoE’s advice had been weighed in that consideration.
The CPA did not state why, after the application had been adjourned specifically to allow the developer a chance to appear before the board and to supply more information, permission was granted in the absence of both.
See the minutes in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
More money, more greasing of politicians. No shame. Sickening. A once beautiful oasis destroyed for a VERY short term profit. Disgusting
Corruption or Ignorance? Let’s not forget Handel Whittaker from North Side is Deputy Chair of planning. Things that make you go hmmmm. The board knew the contractor is Jay’s father. Even more disconcerting. The new Ministers are learning on the job but the CPA know better but gave approval after the fact.
The new Premier and Jay clearly have mixed agendas. This is what happens with a group of individuals. I am very disgusted but not surprised.
Someone’s on the take, you can be sure of it.
Jay’s dealings coming into public view earlier than expected.
I agree with a few of the above posters.
The board needs to be disbanded and have “disinterested” parties take control.
They must sign and attest to a new document stating that they have a fiduciary responsibility to the environment and people of the Cayman Islands. Then they can be prosecuted for violating this responsibility.
Very disappointed Wayne. No vote next go-round. Expected it from your predecessor NOT from you!
After already covering Grand Cayman with enough buildings and cement to practically sink the island and without considering or respecting the environment, the time has arrived to begin the process of changing the constitution to have all members of the CPA be elected by the voting public. For decades the CPA has been totally controlled by business men. Underline the word “men”. It does not and has not represented a true sample of the Cayman population. Why are there not women, various professions (eg. medical, legal, biologists, veterinarians, teachers etc.) represented on that committee? Membership on the CPA are “the old gang”. essentially owned by the construction and business men on the island. Next step is develop an organization to pursue this important goal.
same puppy dog
PROTECTION OF THE ENVIRONMENT IN CONSTITUTION
In the Cayman Islands, there is a constitutional fundamental right to protection of the environment: section 18 of our Constitution’s Bill of Rights (“BoR”).
“Government shall, in all its decisions, have due regard to the need to foster and protect an environment that is not harmful to the health or well-being of present and future generations, while promoting justifiable economic and social development”: s.18(1), BoR.
“To this end government should adopt reasonable legislative and other measures to protect the heritage and wildlife and the land and sea biodiversity of the Cayman Islands that – (a) limit pollution and ecological degradation; (b) promote conservation and biodiversity; and (c) secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources”: s.18(2), BoR.
LAWFUL ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION IN CONSTITUTION
“All decisions and acts of public officials must be lawful, rational, proportionate and procedurally fair”: s.19(1), BoR.
“Every persons whose interests have been adversely affected by such a decision or act has the right to request and be given written reasons for that decision or act”: s.19(2), BoR.
Duty of Public Officials in Constitution
“It is unlawful for a public official to make a decision or to act in a way that is incompatible with the Bill of Rights”: s.24, BoR.
Well said.
WHY
Seems like PACT’s primary objective is nothing less than to discredit themselves and be a sacrafice for a PPM”s return to power, – honestly didn’t see it coming
OK so the new CPA is becoming a serious and urgent problem. They g\have turned out to be even more of a developers’ rubber stamp than the last lot, which I would have frankly said was impossible.
Wayne needs to take ownership of this issue. Quickly.
Must be nice to be the father of the Minister responsible for planning and the appointment of the CPA
Ding, ding, ding!!!!
Totally disgusting! XXXXX When is enough enough? Why is this allowed? “TOTALLY DISGUSTING”! Where are the watchdogs?
Good God. This new CPA is an environmental horror story! What PACT doing??
How much longer before we outside the Government building with torches and pitchforks?
11:41 you joking? We are on 3 islands with key board warriors. That’s all we do.
At this rate the current CPA seemingly would approve a 10 story hotel with pool and tennis courts in the Botanic Park!. Cannot Govt request a judicial review of this baffling decision?.
Boggy Sands cabana decision and now this. It is becoming clear that the new CPA board is cut from the same developers cloth as the last destructive board.
Why have the DoE if their recommendations are ignored?
Power-broker Caymanians have sold out their country, plan and simple.
I don’t think anyone predicted that the new CPA would have us looking back fondly on the old one
The Premier is doing a great job with the subject matters that fall within the responsibility of his ministry.
You mean Johnny Ebanks, the Northside MP’s father? The MP that is responsible for Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure?
You dont say
I know. You’d think if there was an application to try to at least look like you were giving it a thorough review this would be it. Especially with the old CPA’s ruling to fall back on.
Wayne time remove some of these board members they making you look like fool as Premier
Does anyone have a plan in Cayman ?
Yes. I plan to extract as much money from this rock as I can and build a better life elsewhere.
May I suggest New Orleans. R.E is real cheap there now. Elsewhere is where you to be. Me thinks you have never even been to C.I.
Jay Ebanks MP for North Side has people in the right position looking out for his interests
One of the biggest mistakes was electing Mac’s yes man. The house needs an Ezzard Miller, unfortunately too late, big mistake.
Come on PACT appointees, this is more than ridiculous and smacks of some sinister plot behind it all. How can you fly in the face of the Preservation policy eschewed by the now government. Hon Premier there is nothing wrong in replacing who you have to replace Sir. No excuses tolerated.
Isn’t Johnny Ebanks the father of Minister of Panning Jay Ebanks? Cayman is like the twilight zone. This CPA board are showing they are as feckless as the last set of conflicted drones eager to please politicians and their business interests. SMH
You only reap just what you sow
Good. Less mosquito breeding habitat. Thanks Wayne and Jay.
If you want to live in a concrete jungle, move to a big American city. They have mosquitoes too.
Actually in the long run, this could lead to more mosquitos