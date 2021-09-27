Five new local COVID cases linked to outbreaks

(CNS): Five more community transmission of COVID-19 have emerged from the 1,167 PCR test results over the weekend but all of these people were already isolating as three of them were connected to the North Side outbreak and the other two were connected to the cases at the George Town Primary School, according to Public Health. This brings the total of local transmissions connected to these two outbreaks to thirty adults and children.

There were seven more positive test results in this batch from travellers also in isolation.

Given that around 12,000 people have been tested for COVID over the last two weeks which found just 30 local cases, the outbreaks appear to have been contained. However, as the two weeks of isolation comes to an end for the families quarantined in relation to the GTPS outbreak, they now need to be tested before they can leave and it is likely there will be more cases.

The family members and children are being asked to attend the Lions Centre for these exit tests during the time slots below:

1:30pm – Reception, Year 1 and their teachers

2:00pm – Year 2 and their teachers

2:30pm – Year 3 and their teachers

3:00pm -Year 4 and their teachers

3:30pm- Year 5 and their teachers

4:00pm – Years 6 and their teachers and any other GTPS staff

After testing, all families are being told to go immediately back home without making any stops, remain in quarantine and await advice from Public Health or the Department of Education Services.

“All families are required to stay in quarantine until they have received negative results for each family member in their household. Test results will be emailed directly to the individual within 24 hours of testing,” public health officials said Monday. “Once all members of a households have received a negative result, they are then considered released by Public Health and are free from quarantine. All others will need to remain in quarantine until contacted by Public Health.”

If anyone in the household tests positive for COVID-19, everyone in the home will need to remain in isolation and will be contacted by Public Health.

Those who are currently positive will be tested at home on Wednesday, 29 September, and public health will contact these households directly to advise them of their at-home testing times. They are reminded to remain in isolation until tested and released by public health. If anyone in the household tests positive, the entire household must all remain in isolation.

While there may be further positive cases in relation to the GTPS cluster, it seems that the virus has not spread throughout the community despite the two distinct outbreaks in North Side and in the capital.

With this very low positive rate from the more than 12,000 people tested this month, the apparent panic in the immediate wake of the GTPS outbreak has given way to resentment over the new limitations on social freedoms and mask mandates now imposed through government regulations.

Restaurants and bars already hurt by the closed borders are again required to space out tables and limit the number of guests. Sports clubs, gyms and exercise studios also now need to get either a negative PCR test or vaccination certificate before customers are allowed in.

Indoor sports for all kids is being placed on hold as private clubs struggle to see how those under 12 can play games such as squash or attend dance classes indoors. Masks are also now required to enter stores as well as in work places and schools throughout the day.

Vaccination numbers climbed again over the weekend, with 350 people rolling up their sleeves for their first shot and another 158 people got their second dose. Over 30 people have also now had a booster shot. While the vaccine is not preventing breakthrough infections of the Delta variant of this coronavirus, it is preventing people from being seriously ill and also limits the period of time and ease with which they can transmit the virus

The HSA has released a new vaccination schedule which includes a district clinic in Savannah tonight and at Camana Bay for the rest of the month except Thursday.