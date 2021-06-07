Vaccine used up well before expiry date

(CNS): Concerns that Cayman would be wasting hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines because of their impending expiry dates were allayed Saturday when the last available dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered at the airport clinic. Following a successful vaccination drive with prize draw inducements, none of the supplies due to expire at the end of this month were wasted. The clinics are now all closed until next week, when public health officials are expected a replenishment of supplies from the UK.

Those now awaiting their second dose of the shot will be given priority when the clinic reopens on 17 June, provided the new supply arrives on the British Airways flight.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the Health Authority Services was pleased that people took full advantage of the opportunity given to them and successfully used all the vaccines ahead of their expiry date. “We hope that once we receive the new stocks, the uptake will remain positive,” he added.

Children under the age of 16 and over the age of twelve have also been cleared to get the shots.

According to the figures released Friday, more than 70% of residents (45,766) have had at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 60% (39,090) have had two doses, which means Cayman is now very likely to achieve herd immunity by the end of this month if the new supplies arrive as expected.

The successful rollout of the vaccine has placed the Cayman Islands in the top five countries in the world when it comes to the coverage rate.