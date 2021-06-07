Local man dies at quarantine hotel

Holiday Inn

(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that a local man has died at the government quarantine hotel, the Holiday Inn. Few details have been released by the Travel Cayman team, which is responsible for the health and well-being of those who are being held at the facility until they have served their ten or 14-day period. However, CNS understands through unofficial sources that the man had not tested positive for the virus. It is also understood he had travelled back home to Cayman following a visit to the United States that may have been health related.

Officials have said the man was found unresponsive at the facility on Sunday morning just before 10am, when emergency services were dispatched and the man taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Public Health said that the matter is now under investigation by the RCIPS, adding that there was no risk to Public Health.