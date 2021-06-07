Local man dies at quarantine hotel
(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that a local man has died at the government quarantine hotel, the Holiday Inn. Few details have been released by the Travel Cayman team, which is responsible for the health and well-being of those who are being held at the facility until they have served their ten or 14-day period. However, CNS understands through unofficial sources that the man had not tested positive for the virus. It is also understood he had travelled back home to Cayman following a visit to the United States that may have been health related.
Officials have said the man was found unresponsive at the facility on Sunday morning just before 10am, when emergency services were dispatched and the man taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Public Health said that the matter is now under investigation by the RCIPS, adding that there was no risk to Public Health.
Category: Local News
holiday-inn set-up is a disgrace and shows thetrue nonsense of caymankindness.
open the borders for vaccinated people now!
Not sure what is meant by “responsible for the health and well-being”. Makes it sound like they have some responsibility beyond ensuring that travellers are quarantined in accordance with the law and test negative for Covid. If someone dies of natural causes during their quarantine from non-Covid related causes it is unfortunate but does not reflect negatively on Travel Cayman.