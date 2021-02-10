McLaughlin moves election date

Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): In a significant and politically strategic move, Premier Alden McLaughlin has moved the date of the election up by six weeks, blaming the controversy surrounding Speaker McKeeva Bush. Ensuring that his team will avoid having to publicly support or condemn the speaker, McLaughlin has instead ended the current parliament. The election will now take place on 14 April and Nomination Day will be on 1 March, a move which McLaughlin said just last week would give his coalition members the upper hand.

Despite telling a Chamber of Commerce audience just one week ago that calling early elections would be wrong as it favoured his party and others in his coalition, he has done just that, blaming the saga over Bush’s position. There is no indication, however, that removing the speaker from office would have necessitated the collapse of the government, as McLaughlin has claimed.

But he has now fired the starting gun early, in what was already destined to be a contentious election battle.

Governor Martyn Roper has also given what is obviously a very political move his backing. In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Roper said, “At the request of, and in consultation with the Premier, I will be issuing a proclamation on Sunday 14 February 2021 dissolving the Parliament, in accordance with Section 84(2) of the Cayman Islands Constitution.”

He said he will proclaim Wednesday, 14 April, as the date for the next General Election. Returning officers will then be issued Writs setting Nominations Day as Monday, 1 March, just over two weeks from the dissolution of the Parliament and cutting the official campaign period to just six weeks.

“I have been assured by the Supervisor of Elections that the Elections Office will be able to deliver a smooth, fair, and transparent General Election on this new date,” Roper stated. “Cayman Islands General Elections have historically had excellent voter turnout, and I encourage all voters to exercise their democratic right and vote in the 14 April 2021 General Election,” he added.

Following the release of the governor’s statement, McLaughlin issued his own, blaming the change on the situation relating to Bush’s assault conviction.

“[I]t is plain that as long as Mr Bush remains as Speaker, the controversy over his recent convictions will not abate,” he said, adding that Bush has refused to resign as speaker and his forcible removal would threaten the stability of the government.

“Were that to occur, it is almost certain that the Governor would be forced to dissolve the Parliament in any event,” he said as he sought to justify his political move.” A rancorous session of Parliament debating the no confidence motion may not end with the removal of Speaker Bush, as some opposition members may decline to vote in favour of the motion, despite having signed a letter calling for a special meeting.

“But it will create rancor in our community and likely amongst members of my Government. Without question it will be a massive distraction from the critically important work we are engaged in, which ranges from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts at reopening the economy while

keeping Cayman safe, to addressing the continued threat of EU blacklisting,” he added.

McLaughlin claimed it was in the best interest of the country for Parliament to be dissolved immediately, as that would mean the speaker would no longer be in the office. The country could then, sooner rather than later, determine who they wish to serve as their representatives, including the people of West Bay West.

McLaughlin’s decision also avoids actually ousting Bush and anyone having to state that they support his continuation in the job, despite the violent conviction, or that they believe he should be forced out because of it. This enables the incumbents on the government benches to continue navigating a difficult political landscape and holding the unity of the coalition members through the campaign.

The move also cuts the time potential candidates have to get themselves organised to be nominated now down to just 18 days and reduces the actual campaign to just six weeks.