McLaughlin moves election date
(CNS): In a significant and politically strategic move, Premier Alden McLaughlin has moved the date of the election up by six weeks, blaming the controversy surrounding Speaker McKeeva Bush. Ensuring that his team will avoid having to publicly support or condemn the speaker, McLaughlin has instead ended the current parliament. The election will now take place on 14 April and Nomination Day will be on 1 March, a move which McLaughlin said just last week would give his coalition members the upper hand.
Despite telling a Chamber of Commerce audience just one week ago that calling early elections would be wrong as it favoured his party and others in his coalition, he has done just that, blaming the saga over Bush’s position. There is no indication, however, that removing the speaker from office would have necessitated the collapse of the government, as McLaughlin has claimed.
But he has now fired the starting gun early, in what was already destined to be a contentious election battle.
Governor Martyn Roper has also given what is obviously a very political move his backing. In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Roper said, “At the request of, and in consultation with the Premier, I will be issuing a proclamation on Sunday 14 February 2021 dissolving the Parliament, in accordance with Section 84(2) of the Cayman Islands Constitution.”
He said he will proclaim Wednesday, 14 April, as the date for the next General Election. Returning officers will then be issued Writs setting Nominations Day as Monday, 1 March, just over two weeks from the dissolution of the Parliament and cutting the official campaign period to just six weeks.
“I have been assured by the Supervisor of Elections that the Elections Office will be able to deliver a smooth, fair, and transparent General Election on this new date,” Roper stated. “Cayman Islands General Elections have historically had excellent voter turnout, and I encourage all voters to exercise their democratic right and vote in the 14 April 2021 General Election,” he added.
Following the release of the governor’s statement, McLaughlin issued his own, blaming the change on the situation relating to Bush’s assault conviction.
“[I]t is plain that as long as Mr Bush remains as Speaker, the controversy over his recent convictions will not abate,” he said, adding that Bush has refused to resign as speaker and his forcible removal would threaten the stability of the government.
“Were that to occur, it is almost certain that the Governor would be forced to dissolve the Parliament in any event,” he said as he sought to justify his political move.” A rancorous session of Parliament debating the no confidence motion may not end with the removal of Speaker Bush, as some opposition members may decline to vote in favour of the motion, despite having signed a letter calling for a special meeting.
“But it will create rancor in our community and likely amongst members of my Government. Without question it will be a massive distraction from the critically important work we are engaged in, which ranges from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts at reopening the economy while
keeping Cayman safe, to addressing the continued threat of EU blacklisting,” he added.
McLaughlin claimed it was in the best interest of the country for Parliament to be dissolved immediately, as that would mean the speaker would no longer be in the office. The country could then, sooner rather than later, determine who they wish to serve as their representatives, including the people of West Bay West.
McLaughlin’s decision also avoids actually ousting Bush and anyone having to state that they support his continuation in the job, despite the violent conviction, or that they believe he should be forced out because of it. This enables the incumbents on the government benches to continue navigating a difficult political landscape and holding the unity of the coalition members through the campaign.
The move also cuts the time potential candidates have to get themselves organised to be nominated now down to just 18 days and reduces the actual campaign to just six weeks.
See the premier’s full statement in the CNS Library
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Today I am ashamed to call myself a Caymanian. No spine in the leaders that WE elected. I only hope we na so fool so recycle this same bunch.
While you’re here: No weed, No wote.
Drain the swamp!
Still not voting for the incumbent!
No matter; all MPs have now shown their true colors and voters will pass them the bill to pay. I encourage every single person who is eligible and qualified and whose dignity and honesty are well known, to run for office. No one that has a penchant for owing money, lying, back-office dealing, wooing under-age people or beating others, should bother apply. And I hope WBW grows a pair and votes MacBeater out of that constituency once and for all. Have some dignity!
Bumbo we bad boy
Dear UK,
Please can you come and take over.
Our government is simply not working (but they did make sure they get their $30k each)
Regards
Pissed off voter with nothing left to vote for
It would have been in the best interest of all if Mac had resigned months ago, but that wasn’t happening.
Silence makes them all complicit on the matter.
So Govt supports Mac.
Corruption at its finest.
Good. Sick of seeing all these “hopefuls” at community clean ups and charity fun runs all of a sudden. The sooner they all crawl back in to their holes the better.
You are a coward Alden! Nothing you do is for this country it is all for you and your special interest groups. I can’t wait to see the door knock you in the ass on your way out!
OMG I just spit on my monitor when I saw this. That picture is GOLD! So perfect..
But this is ridiculous. If they get away with this…
You folk think this is okay??? Can’t wait to see the comments from the peanut gallery.
Again, our ppl cont’d to be treated like an endangered species with this political football non-sense. Nothing amazes me what we do for the big projects in the pipeline. Can clearly see the silver lining behind the dark cloud.
Alden and McKeeva must go this time around!!
My God, this is like having Trump in power. If they don’t get their way, they do what is necessary to get elected.
This has never happened in the history of this country and this is Alden taking a page out of Trump’s book.
Our country has always been known for political stability..What does this show to the world now?
The Governor should not ever have allowed this but we all see now his true colors..
To remove Bush is to remove the stability of the government. Gee, but not as much as to dissolve it!!!!
Governor Roper, how can you go along with this malarkey?? You are supposed to be on the side of the PEOPLE.
I cannot in good conscience, use the word that characterises the Premier’s action, however it is synonymous with “feline”.
I have lost all faith in you Sir. I’ve applauded your handling of the Covid-19 crisis, but to continually keep looking away from McKeeva’s ill deeds, to not even support the process in which a majority might have brought it to bear…..
According to the CNS elections map, you are currently running unopposed in your district. As of today, I fervently hope that someone — anyone — steps up to the plate.
Maybe it is time we found out what Bush knows that he’s holding over all of you. Past time.
I am disappoint, and you know, I’ve been one of your strongest advocates. Well, no more. I hope you are finished.
I’m sure this was always his plan. A snake will always be a snake. Nothing he does is for the people of Cayman, just to save his A$$. Next he will run away to another constituency for fear of being beaten by Mr Jackson….just like how he ran away from KB and threw MA under the bus. The ego and the political games are unbelievable.