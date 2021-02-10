Cops seize ganja in North Side bust

(CNS): An undisclosed quantity of ganja and plants were seized by police following a raid in North Side on Monday morning. According to a press release, officers “conducted a proactive operation” on Further Road, where a house was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Law and the weed seized. A 34-year-old woman from West Bay and a 58-year-old man from North Side were arrested on suspicion of consumption and possession intent to supply ganja.

The matter is under investigation.