Special meeting hangs in balance

(CNS): The opposition leader is one signature short of triggering a special meeting of Parliament to debate whether or not McKeeva Bush should be ousted from his prestigious office before the current term ends, as a result of his conviction for assault. Disappointed that the premier has said he will not now hold a meeting of parliament before it is dissolved for the general election, Arden McLean is petitioning for a meeting and needs seven signatures to force the issue. But as of Wednesday lunchtime, no government members had signed the request.

The independent opposition member, Kenneth Bryan, had also failed to sign up in support. And if Bryan fails to sign it will be the second time he has sided with government rather than the official opposition to prevent the issue of Bush’s position being debated. CNS has contacted the GTC member and we are still awaiting a response.

While the no confidence motion in Bush would likely fail in any event, the leader and other members of the opposition leader and the independent member for North Side are hoping to at least get all MPs on the record over where they stand on the whole ‘Bush saga’ and the issue of violence against women before the election campaign starts.

Currently, parliament is due to be formally dissolved at the end of March, eight weeks ahead of the 26 May General election, unless that date were for some reason to change.

McLean said government should be meeting as there is still work to be done on behalf of the people and that failing to call a meeting also breaches the constitution and the requirement to call a meeting at least once every year that a government is in office.

But the opposition members believe that the premier is deliberately not calling parliament again to avoid debating the no confidence motion.

Having filed a request for a meeting with the clerk yesterday, McLean has also written to all members individually inviting them to sign the request. So far, as well as McLean and Miller, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Chris Saunders and Bernie Bush, have signed up.

“It should be a matter of grave concern for the entire country that the Premier is so reckless and cavalier in operating the Parliament in breach of the Constitution, in order to facilitate his political objectives and avoid debating a motion of such magnitude and public importance as to challenge the continued tenure of the Speaker,” McLean said in a press release. “The responsibility of every duly elected Member of Parliament is to ensure that the Constitution is upheld and never circumvented to prevent debate on matters of national interest.”

McLean described McLaughlin as despotic and creating public distrust and political division. “It is also very unfortunate that the Premier continues to spin the narrative that the Government may fall if he calls a meeting of the Parliament and debates a Motion of No Confidence calling for the removal of the Speaker from that position,” McLean said.

“This is simply false. To remove the Government, it would require an affirmative vote of the Parliament of no less than 13 members, the same number required to remove the Speaker. By our count, even if the Speaker is removed from that post, the Government would still have a clear majority and could continue to function as normal for the remainder of this administration.”

McLean added that at this point there is no appetite on the opposition benches to bring down the whole government as the administration draws to a close; they are not seeking a no confidence motion in government but are focused on the consequences relating to Bush alone.

He accused McLaughlin of trying to confuse the public over his excuses for not taking the right and honourable action regarding the speaker. He urged the premier to do the right thing and called on him to address the issue.

“The Caymanian people and the tens of thousands of residents that call the Cayman Islands home are good and decent people and they know that we are better than this. This kind of behaviour has no place in any country much less any holder of public office. It is never too late to do the right thing; our people deserve better than this,” McLean added.