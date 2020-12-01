Voter hearings set against backdrop of concerns

(CNS): Dozens of Caymanians working overseas who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are unable to return to meet the residency requirement to qualify as an elector could be disenfranchised in the 2021 General Election. With an apparent increase in the number of objections filed against locals living overseas, concerns are being raised that not enough is being done to help these people stay on the electoral roll.

Chief Magistrate and Elections Revising Officer Nova Hall will begin sittings on Thursday, 3 December, at the Elections Office on the West Bay Road, where claims and objections from the public and registering officers to entries in the 20 October 2020 Revised List of Electors will be heard, the Elections Office said in a release.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell told CNS that anyone who wishes to remain on the election registry who has not been able to make it home for the required two years out of the last four because of the pandemic or other valid reason can make a case to be retained.

He urged anyone who is now in Cayman who faces an objection to attend a meeting. If they are still overseas they should contact their constituency registering officer as soon as possible and submit the relevant form to defend their right to remain on the roll.

Howell said that the magistrate does have discretion to keep voters on the roll if there are good reasons, such as the pandemic, as to why they have not been able to meet the minimum residency here that would ordinarily result in their removal.

He also urged all registered voters who are now overseas to contact the Elections Office to give them contact details. He said the addresses they have for some voters are out of date and the office has not been able to contact everyone who is the subject of an objection and who now needs to make a claim to keep their name on the register.

There are concerns that objections are being made against voters who are studying overseas and therefore exempt from the 730 day rule but have not been given any direction on how to retain their place on the register. Voters who want to challenge an objection must fill in a Form 7, which is available on the elections website, to state the reasons why they should remain.

Anyone with questions, especially those voters who have pending claims or objections, is encouraged to contact the Elections Office at 949-8047 or the registering officer for their Electoral District.

“This is the final checking-for-accuracy and completeness exercise for the 1 January 2021 Official List of Electors,” officials warned.

Meanwhile, registration for the next register of electors is underway and voter registration forms are currently being accepted for the 1 April roll. This registration period closes on 4 January and is the last chance to be added to the list of voters that will be used for the May 2021 General Elections.

Voter registration application forms can be downloaded here. Completed forms along with the supporting documentation can be dropped off at the Elections Office at Baytown Office Suites, 68 West Bay Road, George Town or can be emailed to office@elections.ky.