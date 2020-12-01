Active COVID tally at 29 with three more cases

Lab staff operating GeneXpert COVID testing at Faith Hospital

(CNS): Another three travellers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee’s daily report. The three latest cases were in a batch of 227 tests carried out over the last day and bring the active case load to 29. Four people in that group are showing symptoms of the virus but none of them have been admitted to hospital.

All 29 people are quarantining in either a government facility or home isolation using an iMsafe wrist band, along with another 956 people who have not yet completed their 14-day isolation period.

Cayman has now recorded a total of 285 cases of the coronavirus since testing began in March and has carried out 53,350 tests.

While Cayman remains in the enviable position of not recording any community transmission since the summer, worldwide cases reached more than 64 million cases this week.

The United States has now seen more than 14 million cases. So far this year 276,452 people with COVID-19 have died in the US, and over 10,000 coronavirus deaths were recorded just last week. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded more than 1.6 million infections and over 59,000 people have died.

Against this backdrop, public health professional continue to warn of further spikes and surges, especially in the northern hemisphere where colder weather is driving people indoors. There are also fears that the holiday season will lead to more social gatherings and people letting their guard down.