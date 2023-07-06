Election maps change within districts

Electoral Boundary Commission (L-R) Adrianne Webb, Lisa Handley, PhD (chair) and Steve McField (file photo from 2015)

(CNS): The 2023 Electoral Boundary Commission has unveiled its proposed new election maps impacting 15 constituencies, including the Sister Islands, where the dividing line on Cayman Brac has been moved slightly. But the commissioners have not crossed district boundary lines or merged East End and North Side, leaving Bodden Town with four supersized constituencies.

The new electoral landscape has been revealed just as the new register of electors has seen voter numbers increase slightly to 23,569 from 23,496 in April. But the Elections Office estimates there are at least 5,500 people with the right to vote who have not registered, and they have also been taken into consideration during the review of the electoral boundaries. The maps are now available on the Elections Office website. They show new seats within the districts, which are now numbered rather than named for their geographical locations.

For example, Newlands, which is Premier Wayne Panton’s constituency, will become Bodden Town 1; Sir Alden McLaughlin’s Red Bay constituency will be renamed George Town 7; and West Bay West, currently held by McKeeva Bush, will become West Bay 2.

During their first public meeting in West Bay on Tuesday, the commissioners said that they had stuck to the traditional boundaries and redrawn the maps within them to make each constituency within those districts more equal. But this means that the four Bodden Town constituencies will have many more voters — those already registered plus people entitled to register before the next election in 2025 — than any others.

Savannah, renamed Bodden Town 1, could become Cayman’s most populated constituency under the new proposals if all of its eligible residents sign on to the electoral roll before the national ballot. But all four of the Bodden Town seats could have more than or close to 2,000 voters by the time of the next general election.

This will mean these constituencies will each be more than 22% more than the average size for the country, with around 500 more voters in each constituency when compared to George Town.

EBC Chairperson Dr Lisa Handley and her fellow commissioners, local attorneys Steve McField and Adriannie Webb, are not recommending adding a constituency but have said it will need to be considered in future. They warned that the new districts fall foul of international standards in terms of disparity in numbers, and this will be raised by future election observer missions.

The EBC also noted that this current review and the original work in 2015 to draw up Cayman’s first electoral map indicated that no one wants East End and North Side to merge. Therefore, these two constituencies need to be protected in the Constitution, as is the case for the Sister Islands, which are guaranteed two seats, despite their very small numbers, they said.

The EBC’s recommendations are made to the government via the Governor’s office, and the new maps are not yet set in stone, so there is still time for the public to offer feedback on the proposals. If accepted, some voters in West Bay South (which would be WB4) will find themselves voting at the next election in West Bay Central (WB3), while voters in George Town East (GT5) have been moved into George Town Central (GT2).

The boundaries have been redrawn to even out the numbers across the districts based on headcount and no other considerations. For example, the largest of the seven constituencies across George Town has just 60 more potential new voters than the smallest.

While the broader map reflects considerable differences in constituency size from district to district, with over 8,000 potential voters in Bodden Town and less than 1,800 combined in North Side and East End, the number of voters are at least more equal within the three major districts.