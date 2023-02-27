Drive begins to get over 3,900 people on voter roll

(CNS): The Elections Office is launching a voter registration drive to encourage qualified electors to take part in the government referendum on gambling and ganja that is expected to take place later this year. Although a date has not yet been set in law by parliament, in order to make the electoral roll by 1 July, would-be eligible voters must sign up by 1 April.

The list of electors currently stands at 23,496, but the Economics and Statistics Office has estimated that there are an additional 3,927 people who are eligible but not registered to vote.

“Our aim, as always, is to make registration as effortless as possible for those wishing to vote while maintaining the highest accuracy and confidence in the process,” said Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell. “To facilitate a smooth and easy process and avoid additional follow-up appointments, we ask persons looking to register at supermarket locations to bring copies of all the required identification documents with them when registering. The Elections Office staff is also ready to assist individuals registering to vote at our convenient locations.”

Visit the Elections Office website for more on how to register or call 949-8047. In addition, staff members will be available to register individuals on weekdays and weekends at the following supermarket locations.

Hurley’s – Grand Harbour

· Saturday, 25 February – 9 am to 1pm

· Wednesday, 8 March – 4:30 pm to 7:30pm

· Saturday, 18 March – 9:30am to 12:30pm

· Wednesday, 22 March – 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Foster’s – Countryside

· Thursday, 9 March – 4pm to 7pm

· Saturday, 11 March – 9am to 2pm

· Thursday, 23 March – 4pm to 7pm

· Thursday, 30 March – 4pm to 7pm

Foster’s – Airport

· Thursday, 9 March – 4pm to 7pm

· Saturday, 11 March – 10am to 1pm

· Thursday, 23 March – 4pm to 7pm

· Thursday, 30 March – 4pm to 7pm

Foster’s – Camana Bay

· Saturday, 25 February – 10am to 2pm

· Wednesday, 1 March – 4pm to 7pm

· Wednesday, 15 March – 4pm to 7pm

· Wednesday, 29 March – 4pm to 7pm

Foster’s – Republix

· Saturday, 4 March – 9:30am to 1pm

· Wednesday, 15 March – 4:30pm to 7:30pm

· Saturday, 25 March – 9:30am to 1pm

The Elections Office will be open on select Saturdays:

· Saturday, 11, 18 and 25 March – 10am to 4pm

· Saturday, 1 April – 10am to 4pm