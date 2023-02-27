Drive begins to get over 3,900 people on voter roll
(CNS): The Elections Office is launching a voter registration drive to encourage qualified electors to take part in the government referendum on gambling and ganja that is expected to take place later this year. Although a date has not yet been set in law by parliament, in order to make the electoral roll by 1 July, would-be eligible voters must sign up by 1 April.
The list of electors currently stands at 23,496, but the Economics and Statistics Office has estimated that there are an additional 3,927 people who are eligible but not registered to vote.
“Our aim, as always, is to make registration as effortless as possible for those wishing to vote while maintaining the highest accuracy and confidence in the process,” said Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell. “To facilitate a smooth and easy process and avoid additional follow-up appointments, we ask persons looking to register at supermarket locations to bring copies of all the required identification documents with them when registering. The Elections Office staff is also ready to assist individuals registering to vote at our convenient locations.”
Visit the Elections Office website for more on how to register or call 949-8047.
In addition, staff members will be available to register individuals on weekdays and weekends at the following supermarket locations.
Hurley’s – Grand Harbour
· Saturday, 25 February – 9 am to 1pm
· Wednesday, 8 March – 4:30 pm to 7:30pm
· Saturday, 18 March – 9:30am to 12:30pm
· Wednesday, 22 March – 4:30pm to 7:30pm
Foster’s – Countryside
· Thursday, 9 March – 4pm to 7pm
· Saturday, 11 March – 9am to 2pm
· Thursday, 23 March – 4pm to 7pm
· Thursday, 30 March – 4pm to 7pm
Foster’s – Airport
· Thursday, 9 March – 4pm to 7pm
· Saturday, 11 March – 10am to 1pm
· Thursday, 23 March – 4pm to 7pm
· Thursday, 30 March – 4pm to 7pm
Foster’s – Camana Bay
· Saturday, 25 February – 10am to 2pm
· Wednesday, 1 March – 4pm to 7pm
· Wednesday, 15 March – 4pm to 7pm
· Wednesday, 29 March – 4pm to 7pm
Foster’s – Republix
· Saturday, 4 March – 9:30am to 1pm
· Wednesday, 15 March – 4:30pm to 7:30pm
· Saturday, 25 March – 9:30am to 1pm
The Elections Office will be open on select Saturdays:
· Saturday, 11, 18 and 25 March – 10am to 4pm
· Saturday, 1 April – 10am to 4pm
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
The Elections Law needs many changes. First and fundamentally, nobody with a criminal (theft, drugs, assault) or moral turpitude arrest on charges or conviction (DUI etc) should ever be eligible to actively assume control of hundreds millions in public money, be entrusted to policy and legal decisions, or appointed to boards or other positions of trust. Yet, there hasn’t been a single MP or party in the Legislative Assembly, in the history of the Territory, to underwrite such a change to the law. It’s truly remarkable. It serves as further confirmation to our global foes that Cayman is corruption friendly and open for business. It then doesn’t matter what pioneering legislative hoops the Financial Sector adopts to jump through while the 800lb gorilla is sat in the corner throwing feces. We need to see the gorilla.
This is an interesting point.
When the elected representatives vote, everyone knows who they voted for. There is no dispute.
If the votes in elections were made public, it would be impossible for the result to be subverted.
kenny and his wish list.
I am eligible to vote but not eligible to run for office (because I don’t have a Caymanian grandparent). You cannot have it both ways i.e. want me to vote but keep me out of politics. I am not registering until this law changes.
As someone with the requist grandparents, I agree with you. However, if you want laws to change then voting and engaging with your MP and others is the way to make changes happen.
Wouldnt it make more sense to vote for someone who was willing to change the law/constitution? You will never get it with that attitude Im afraid! Throwing a tantrum doesnt work
it is the same in the us. you should feel lucky to be granted Cayman citizenship. Not everyone was as lucky as you.
Sell some cocaine, assault a few women, crash in to a few light poles after a long day at “the office” and you’ll be eligible in no time.
one of the best posts ever…
What is the point in registering to vote as a Second Class Citizen? Only country in world which discriminates as to which subset of citizen can run for ANY elected office. UK FCDO needs to act.
Because if you have any sense you can try and support half decent candidates who would be less likely to ruin these islands. I don’t like being a second class citizen either but if I can help out wote some of the candidates that seem to be preferred by first class citizens then I’ve accomplished something.
It is quite deliberate to ensure the ‘old boys club’ remains intact and to keep the gene pool shallow. For this reason I refuse to register.
Same laws apply in the uk but I don’t see you protesting against Westminster?
No to Gambling (Only drains the local economy, more jobs is a lie. Gambling revenues take out far more than it gives back to the local economy)
Yes to local lottery (Money going overseas for that now)
Whatever you want on ganja. Let’s the stoners decide.
I don’t like gambling either. But you already have people addicted to the notifications on facebook, whatsapp, and other social media sites. They waste time, energy, and monies that can be put on meaningful things. It is the same dopamine vides like you get from gambling. But at the end of the day, people choose their addictive sins. It is between them and the Almighty. Nobody sticks a gun to a drunkard’s head, and tells him to go into a bar. Sadly, the fool chooses to put his foot into the bar.
CIG appears desperate to find a source of revenue that is sustainable. Instead of more overcrowding and development, why not mirror what Colorado has done, and legalise ganja. In 2021, Colorado made more than $400 million from marijuana related taxes. They even created and installed a standard and road sobriety test to determine ganja intoxication.
Fatal vehicle crashes involving marijuana surged in Colorado.
Give me the weed, good ganja weed!!!!
If you like psychosis, do it.
Ironic that there is a government drive to get additional voters on the electoral roll, but another government drive to prevent people being added to the list of eligible voters by not processing any status applications. Wrong kind of potential voters, I guess 😉
When will the referendum on illegal billboards and leaf blowers be taking place?
These are far bigger issues than gambling and ganja.
why do they make it so painfull to get on the register?
if you get get status, why are you not automatically added?
it’s like cig and civil service live for added layers of red-tape to everything here….
Jury duty.
Unless you live in the Sister Islands!
You are not “automatically added” because this is a democracy and you have the choice to vote, or not to vote.
It’s a civic duty
Guess what – if you are on the electoral list you also get the choice to vote or not. So your comment is basically wrong. As for it being a democracy, more than 50% of the adult population not even being allowed to vote even when some of them have lived here more than 15 years isn’t a democracy.
I would love to but my status application is in limbo, for almost a year, and listed for a holiday in July. Could Mr. Howell please explain how I am to register? Isn’t he in charge of immigration?
You are not meant to vote. You are just meant to keep paying your annual fees whilst WORC deliberately ignores their obligations under the law to deal with your application in a reasonable time. Win win for the government. More revenue, stop broadening the electoral pool to people who may have dangerous ideas.
And have my home address published online for all to see? No thanks.
Breach of CI Data Protection Act.
I’m a grown ass Caymanian but my address still by my daddeh’s lol