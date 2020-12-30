30kg of cocaine washes up on Little Cayman

(CNS): The RCIPS have incinerated 66lbs (30kg) of cocaine that washed ashore in the Guy Banks Road area of Little Cayman over three weeks ago, on 9 November, officials revealed Wednesday. Officers had recovered 25 packages from the beach containing what was believed to be the drug. While police said the haul was valued at around CI$300,000, its street worth would have been at least $3 million.

Police said that an extensive search of the affected shoreline was carried out to ensure that no other packages had come ashore but nothing else was found during the search.



