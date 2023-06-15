15 constituencies face boundary changes

Current electoral district map

(CNS) The Electoral Boundary Commission has announced that there will be three public meetings next week where the proposed constituency boundaries will be revealed following several months of work. The three-member team will also provide insight into how the new boundaries impacting 15 of the 19 constituencies in the Cayman Islands were decided on.

In an official release, the EBC said that 15 seats are affected by the proposed boundary changes due to population growth experienced over the last eight years, with Bodden Town and George Town being impacted the most.

While the commission has not yet given any details about the new constituencies, there was no indication that the final recommendations include a proposal to merge East End and North Side or change the two Sister Islands constituencies. However, it is still possible that the EBC is recommending an additional seat in Bodden Town.

It is common for single-member constituencies to be reviewed when population numbers change. Bodden Town, in particular, has seen significant growth since the election system was changed to ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member seats. The district is still growing and is expected to continue to grow, given the rising price of land in West Bay and George Town.

The public is urged to attend at least one of the three meetings:

West Bay: Tuesday, 4 July, at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School Hall.

George Town: Wednesday, 5 July, at the GT Public Library

Wednesday, 5 July, at the GT Public Library Bodden Town: Thursday, 6 July, at the BT Primary School.