Cops help security guards fight crime

(CNS): The RCIPS Community Policing Unit recently held a five-day Crime Prevention Workshop for security guards, where topics included defining their role, robbery awareness and deterring crime through environmental design. The workshop was hosted by Sergeant Cornelius Pompey and Constable Christopher Donaldson, who talked to staff of National Security Services about what part they can play in combating crime because the police cannot do it alone.

According to Sergeant Pompey, who initiated the workshop, there are plans to repeat the workshop for other local businesses and community groups. “The workshop provides participants with pertinent information and training to enable them to manage their personal safety needs, to safeguard life and property, and to better equip them with information that is vital to their day-to-day lives,” he said.

At the end of the training sessions Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks urged the participants to be vigilant at all times.

“Unfortunately, crime does happen and the police cannot combat this alone. Your training over the past week will further assist you in your professional development, and we are confident that building this partnership will assist the RCIPS in the reduction and detection of crime in our islands,” Ebanks told the NSS staff.

NSS Managing Director Wayne Bellefonte said he looked forward to a unified approach between the police and security officers in fighting crime.