CUC aims to raise US$48M in share sell-off

Ministry of Community Affairs Deputy Chief Officer Joan West-Dacres (left) accepts a cheque from CUC’s Kyle Mowbray

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company is giving its shareholders a chance to buy more shares in the power company to raise US$47.8 million to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, a release from CUC said. Existing shareholders can subscribe on 1 September and if the full rights offering is not taken up, CUC has entered into a stand-by purchase agreement with Fortis Energy (Bermuda), a subsidiary of Fortis, the controlling shareholder.

CUC had a fall in profit during the second quarter of this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its major commercial clients and will be deferring its annual summer base rate increase until January. Nevertheless, Richard Hew, CUC president and CEO, said the company was in good shape to weather this health crisis.

“CUC’s ability to absorb lost revenues while facing increasing costs speaks to the financial stability of the company at the outset of this pandemic,” he said in the release.

Meanwhile, as shareholders look to benefit further and the company raises millions of dollars, workers at CUC are donating part of their salaries to people in need. In line with a recent move in the civil service, staff at the power company have authorised for monthly deductions from their salaries to be donated to the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU). The “Because We Care” employee initiative was created to help those who have been hit hardest by the health crisis.



“The employees at CUC are always looking for ways to help those less fortunate,” said Pat Bynoe-Clarke, CUC’s manager of corporate communications. “COVID -19 has impacted all of us, but those of us who can give back are happy to do so.”

Tamara Hurlston, Director of NAU said the country has a social responsibility to assist one another as she encouraged other corporations and individuals to follow CUC by helping those still being affected by the pandemic.



