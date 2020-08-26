Online classes over as kids return to school

(CNS): There will be no need for any more online classes during the first week of term because all student will be back behind their desks by 31 August as a result of the new relaxed COVID-19 regulations revealed this week. School leaders will no longer need to worry about social distancing in class and the controversies around mask-wearing since these are no longer mandated requirements.

The Department of Education Services (DES) has released updated guidance on the return to school, which is now largely unrestricted, except for the fact that students must wear mask on school buses. However, students are still being advised to avoid close contact with each other.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said government had to wait on assurances from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and the Public Health Department about these proposed changes before they could be unveiled.

McLaughlin said he was aware of some “scrambling” in the education ministry regarding the updated regulations and the impact on schools. But he said government was sorry “that had to happen”, as he explained that the legal changes necessary to remove the need for social distancing and the mask requirement could not be confirmed until they were supported by science.

“We were not in a position to say to schools this was going to happen as things are changing all the time,” he said, as he warned that things could easily change next week, as seen all over the world, as he noted the need to constantly respond to changing circumstances in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the Revised Reopening Guidance for Gov’t Schools in the CNS Library.