252 negative COVID-19 tests, active cases fall to 6

Flu Clinic at the George Town hospital

(CNS): Test results this week continued on a welcome trend on Thursday when Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had no new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. And with most of the individuals testing positive recovering, there are now just six active cases here in people who are asymptomatic. Meanwhile, with the lack of demand, health officials are closing the flu clinics this weekend.

So far this week there have been five positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the Cayman Islands from 1,664 tests. Two of them were samples taken from people returning to Cayman from overseas and the other three cases were picked up via the community screening programme.

The positive tally in Cayman for COVID-19 cases is now 201. Just one person who had the disease died and 194 people have fully recovered. As part of a mass testing programme, health officials have done 24,321 tests, illustrating that the virus is not widespread in the community.

Only around a dozen people have required hospital treatment for the virus and just a handful of people needed intensive care. The only fatality recorded in Cayman was ‘patient zero’, a cruise passenger who arrived with the virus and was taken to Health City for serious cardiac health problems.

After the pandemic arrived in Cayman and the lockdown measures were imposed, there was a brief flurry of people attending one of the flu clinics or needing treatment for COVID-19. And given the continued decline in demand from patients seeking treatment for COVID-like symptoms, the Health Services Authority (HSA) will close the clinics in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac from Saturday, 4 July.

Since the clinics opened in February, they have seen more than 1,500 patients in Grand Cayman and over 75 in Cayman Brac.

“When the virus was at its peak locally, this was a much-needed service to contain the potential spread of the virus and provide residents the treatment they needed,” said Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Director of Primary Healthcare at the HSA.

“But as the situation in the Cayman Islands continues to improve with the reopening of all healthcare services, patients can be seen by their regular health practitioner,” he added.

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said health staff, including those in the private sector, had worked tirelessly at the flu clinic and the flu hotline since February to provide care and guidance to the population as part of the national efforts to curb the spread.

“It is the work of these front-line heroes that have contributed to the reduction in the suppression levels, reopening of the economy and the outcomes achieved by the government in lowering transmission and I couldn’t be prouder of the work they have done in keeping our community safe and healthy,” she added.

HSA services have all returned to normal and patients can contact the various clinics to reschedule or book new appointments, particularly those who may have put off important tests, procedures and screenings due to the pandemic.

“We want to reassure the community that we have implemented a range of initiatives to further enhance our infection control, patient safety and environment care and the public can feel safe returning to the HSA as their destination for care,” Yearwood said.