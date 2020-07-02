Appeal judges criticise gov’t on port vote law

Premier Alden McLaughlin at a public meeting about the cruise port, Nov 2019

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal criticised the government’s false starts over the cruise port referendum law and for creating an uneven playing field, despite finding in its favour on Thursday. The senior justices said that, given the circumstances of the case, they understood why the judge in the judicial review, which was brought by Shirley Roulstone, had reached the decision that he did.

“These included what were from a legal point of view false starts by the Government in relation to settling the referendum question and date before enacting the Port Referendum Law, and evidence on the substantive matters relied on by the Respondent which the Judge considered provided considerable support for the argument that ‘an unequal playing field which was heavily stacked in favour of the Government side” had been created,” the appeal court judges wrote in their unanimous decision.

They appeal court also noted the government’s failure to consult the Constitutional Commission before deciding how to respond to this, the first people-initiated referendum, and a background of “very surprising” failings to respond to two significant and highly relevant documents prepared by the commission.

The Constitutional Commission noted its concerns about government’s decision to ignore their advice in a report also published Thursday. The three-member commission stated that it had published a research paper about people-initiated referendums in 2011 stating the need for legislation to support them.

Then again in 2014 the commission had pointed out that it was not clear if a law could be enacted for all people-initiated referendums or whether bespoke laws would be sufficient.

But regardless of the noted shortcomings in government’s approach to this referendum, the court nevertheless said it was driven to conclude that the appeal must be allowed because the judges found that section 70 “makes no express provision about the form of a law that must be enacted to provide for the holding of a people initiated referendum”.

The judges also found that the idea, as suggested by Chris Butler who represented Roulstone, that section 70 should be read to require one to ensure it was free and fair “may put the matter too highly”.

They found the lack of clarity would also lead the court to veer towards the idea that there is no requirement for a general law to avoid trespassing on the power of legislature and that the absence of a framework law does not prevent a voter from participating in a free and fair vote.

The judges noted, however, that while a specific referendum law “that is not substantively flawed” is sufficient to meet the constitutional provision for a people’s vote in section 70, they did not decide whether the law government made was flawed or not.

“It remains to consider… if the Port Referendum Law is substantively flawed and prevents or inhibits the right of every Caymanian who is a registered voter to participate in a fair people’s initiated referendum.”

Following the court’s decision, the premier’s office issued a statement in which Alden McLaughlin said, “Government’s decision to go forward with the appeal at this time was a matter of principle — judges should not have the right to overturn policies that have been made by elected officials as they see fit.”

He continued, “I have never been a populist leader, nor am I a good politician in the generally understood sense. I have always striven to do what I believe is in the best interest of my country and people, without concern of political consequences”

McLaughlin added that he believed “with all my core” that Cayman would “curse the day and damn the hour that the cruise and cargo port project was scuppered” but that was not why the government pursued the appeal.

“What was actually at stake was the right of the democratically elected Legislative Assembly to decide what legislation should be made and the content of those laws,” the premier said. “We appealed against the judgment of a temporary judge who we believe usurped the function and role of the LA and arrogated to himself an authority to which he was not entitled.”

McLaughlin said that if the judge had been correct, then the role and authority of the legislature would have been diminished, not just on the referendum law, but generally.

“I shudder at the implications for my country when unelected judges are able to dictate public policy,” the premier stated.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell welcomed the finding that the referendum law had been compatible with section 70 of the Constitution. He said he agreed with the premier regarding the power of the court versus parliament.

But he said that after a long and arduous journey, the COVID-19 pandemic had “recalibrated the country’s priorities” and for the time being the port project had been abandoned anyway.

“As a consequence, government has taken the difficult decision not to move forward with the cruise berthing and cargo port project,” he said, adding government’s priority was “putting the needs of our people first” and containing the virus.

He said a range of strategic initiatives was being implemented to revive the economy and rekindle a domestic tourism industry, so that the Cayman Islands “can be as prepared as possible to welcome visitors back to our shores when it becomes safe to do so”.

See the ruling and the Constitutional Commission’s report in the CNS Library.



