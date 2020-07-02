Appeal judges criticise gov’t on port vote law
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal criticised the government’s false starts over the cruise port referendum law and for creating an uneven playing field, despite finding in its favour on Thursday. The senior justices said that, given the circumstances of the case, they understood why the judge in the judicial review, which was brought by Shirley Roulstone, had reached the decision that he did.
“These included what were from a legal point of view false starts by the Government in relation to settling the referendum question and date before enacting the Port Referendum Law, and evidence on the substantive matters relied on by the Respondent which the Judge considered provided considerable support for the argument that ‘an unequal playing field which was heavily stacked in favour of the Government side” had been created,” the appeal court judges wrote in their unanimous decision.
They appeal court also noted the government’s failure to consult the Constitutional Commission before deciding how to respond to this, the first people-initiated referendum, and a background of “very surprising” failings to respond to two significant and highly relevant documents prepared by the commission.
The Constitutional Commission noted its concerns about government’s decision to ignore their advice in a report also published Thursday. The three-member commission stated that it had published a research paper about people-initiated referendums in 2011 stating the need for legislation to support them.
Then again in 2014 the commission had pointed out that it was not clear if a law could be enacted for all people-initiated referendums or whether bespoke laws would be sufficient.
But regardless of the noted shortcomings in government’s approach to this referendum, the court nevertheless said it was driven to conclude that the appeal must be allowed because the judges found that section 70 “makes no express provision about the form of a law that must be enacted to provide for the holding of a people initiated referendum”.
The judges also found that the idea, as suggested by Chris Butler who represented Roulstone, that section 70 should be read to require one to ensure it was free and fair “may put the matter too highly”.
They found the lack of clarity would also lead the court to veer towards the idea that there is no requirement for a general law to avoid trespassing on the power of legislature and that the absence of a framework law does not prevent a voter from participating in a free and fair vote.
The judges noted, however, that while a specific referendum law “that is not substantively flawed” is sufficient to meet the constitutional provision for a people’s vote in section 70, they did not decide whether the law government made was flawed or not.
“It remains to consider… if the Port Referendum Law is substantively flawed and prevents or inhibits the right of every Caymanian who is a registered voter to participate in a fair people’s initiated referendum.”
Following the court’s decision, the premier’s office issued a statement in which Alden McLaughlin said, “Government’s decision to go forward with the appeal at this time was a matter of principle — judges should not have the right to overturn policies that have been made by elected officials as they see fit.”
He continued, “I have never been a populist leader, nor am I a good politician in the generally understood sense. I have always striven to do what I believe is in the best interest of my country and people, without concern of political consequences”
McLaughlin added that he believed “with all my core” that Cayman would “curse the day and damn the hour that the cruise and cargo port project was scuppered” but that was not why the government pursued the appeal.
“What was actually at stake was the right of the democratically elected Legislative Assembly to decide what legislation should be made and the content of those laws,” the premier said. “We appealed against the judgment of a temporary judge who we believe usurped the function and role of the LA and arrogated to himself an authority to which he was not entitled.”
McLaughlin said that if the judge had been correct, then the role and authority of the legislature would have been diminished, not just on the referendum law, but generally.
“I shudder at the implications for my country when unelected judges are able to dictate public policy,” the premier stated.
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell welcomed the finding that the referendum law had been compatible with section 70 of the Constitution. He said he agreed with the premier regarding the power of the court versus parliament.
But he said that after a long and arduous journey, the COVID-19 pandemic had “recalibrated the country’s priorities” and for the time being the port project had been abandoned anyway.
“As a consequence, government has taken the difficult decision not to move forward with the cruise berthing and cargo port project,” he said, adding government’s priority was “putting the needs of our people first” and containing the virus.
He said a range of strategic initiatives was being implemented to revive the economy and rekindle a domestic tourism industry, so that the Cayman Islands “can be as prepared as possible to welcome visitors back to our shores when it becomes safe to do so”.
See the ruling and the Constitutional Commission’s report in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
If Mr McLaughlin’s explanation of the Government’s motives is correct, then he will be appealing this decision, since the Appeal Judges ruled the court has power to quash laws in cases like this, they just didn’t think it necessary in this particular instance.
This Govt is disconnected from reality and the needs of the people. The cruise port was never a priority for Cayman. Thank you CPR for exposing an ethically corrupt unity ship of fools and stopping their grand plans
CIG will still have to deal with the issue of conducting the Referendum before they can commit to any cruise berthing facility project.
CPR is still alive and will continue our efforts.
We are focused on having achieved the main objectives of the Judicial Review process, which were to prevent CIG getting an unfair advantage in the referendum by:
(a) conducting it on a date shortly before Christmas, which would actively reduce voter turnout, something that is particularly grave where failure to vote acts as a vote in favour of the government position, and
(b) using biased wording in the question to encourage a vote in favour of the government position.
We hope that, having been faced with a formidable challenge this time round, when the referendum eventually takes place, the Cayman Islands Government will not make the same mistakes it made last time, such as:
(1) providing the public with inaccurate information, using public funds, which nothing short of propaganda; and
(2) completely dominating the information people heard about the project by spending millions of dollars of public money on campaigning while the anti-port lobby struggled to get information out to the people at anywhere near the same level due to financial constraints.
CPR showed that the people do have a voice and will challenge decisions that lack transparency and accountability. The power rests in the people.
I shudder to think what kind of economy-destroying deal Stalden and Moses might have committed us to if CPR and Ms. Roulstone hadn’t stepped up and blocked them from exercising their usual ineptitude.
Imagine if they had gone ahead unhindered and we had paid a huge deposit to start what is now obviously a project that we may in short order want or need to abandon entirely, due to the drastic change in global economic conditions?? Not that Alden ever made viability get in the way of any of his pet projects…
We may yet end up having to erect a statue of Shirley in the Hero’s Circle.
Alden’s amnd Moses’ arrogance continues unabated, both of them do not care about the Caymanian people, they only work to facilitate those to whom their soul has been sold.
We need to ensure those elected in 2021 have a true commitment to only follow the wishes of the voters.
You say “Alden’s amnd Moses’ arrogance continues unabated, both of them do not care about the Caymanian people”. Utter rubbish. If you have been living in Cayman or following Cayman news over the last three months then you know that what you say is untrue. Obviously you are politically opposed to their Government and let that bias into your comment.
vote them all out in 2021. They work for special interests like cruise lines and wealthy developers they are not interested in what’s best for the people. Alden Moses Joey and this government work for them not us!
“I shudder at the implications for” Cayman when conflicted, greedy, and selfish politicians start implementing short sighted self-serving policies that make Caymanians second class citizens in their own country…oh that’s already here…nevermind