Couple arrested for criminal trespass in EE

(CNS): Two people from North Side were arrested in East End on Sunday on suspicion of criminal trespass, going equipped for stealing, and possession and consumption of ganja. The RCIPS said that shortly before 1:00am on 1 March, officers on patrol in East End came upon a vehicle parked suspiciously at an address on Sea View Road. As the patrol car approached, one of the two people either in or near the vehicle tried to run away.

The two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were stopped and spoken to by the officers, and subsequently detained on suspicion of criminal trespass, police said. The officers conducted a search of the area and found items, including gloves, nearby. The vehicle was also searched and a quantity of ganja and several other suspicious items recovered.

The man and the woman were arrested and remain in custody as investigations continue.